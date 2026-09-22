3 billion won cap on reward for reporting corruption removed

Won bills are being sent out from the Bank of Korea in central Seoul on Feb. 11. YONHAP

Under the new rules, rewards for whistle-blowing can reach up to 30 percent of recovered funds, depending on the accuracy and contribution of the report.

The government decided Tuesday to remove the 3 billion won ($2.2 million) ceiling on rewards for those who report corruption and violations of the public interest, allowing up to 30 percent of the recovered funds to be paid as rewards, officials said.

The revision to the enforcement decree of the anticorruption law was approved at a Cabinet meeting. Officials said the change is aimed at encouraging corruption reporting by paying rewards commensurate with the contribution of such reports, officials said.

Under the current regulation, rewards vary between 4 percent and 30 percent of revenues recovered due to corruption reports, with critics pointing out that lower rates are applied to larger amounts. The maximum reward has also been capped at 3 billion won.

Under the revised rule, 30 percent of recovered funds will serve as the basis for reward calculation, regardless of the total amount saved. However, the final amount may still be reduced depending on the report's contribution and accuracy, officials said.

The revision will go into effect on Tuesday next week, officials said.





Yonhap