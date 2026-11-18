Lead pencils are displayed in the stationery section of Kyobo Book Centre's Gwanghwamun branch in central Seoul on Nov. 18. YONHAP

The popular dollar store Daiso could barely keep stock of lead pencils after the government revised the rules on what test-takers can bring with them.

Pencils are flying off shelves across Seoul's major education hubs as last-minute changes to the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) rules aimed at preventing AI-assisted cheating restrict examinees to bringing only standard lead pencils as their own writing instruments.

Searches for pencils on the Daiso app surged by around 90 percent on Wednesday compared with the previous day, the company said.

Daiso's 2B and HB pencils sold out at its major stores in Gangnam District in southern Seoul, Yongsan District in central Seoul and Mapo District in western Seoul, with some stock remaining only at its flagship store in the Myeongdong area of central Seoul.

Even pencil sharpeners sold out at stores in major education hubs such as Daechi-dong in Gangnam District and Mok-dong in Yangcheon District, western Seoul.

"It is unusual for pencils to sell out at our stores," a Daiso representative said. "We believe the CSAT has played a role."

Earlier Wednesday, the Ministry of Education issued an urgent notice announcing changes to the items examinees would be allowed to bring into examination rooms. The announcement comes just a day before the CSAT, set to be held on Thursday.

Under the revised rules, examinees may bring only standard graphite pencils as their own writing instruments.

Test-takers will not be able to bring other items that were previously permitted, including computer-readable marking pens, correction tape, erasers and mechanical pencil leads. Such items will instead be provided at examination centers.

Concerns over AI-assisted cheating also appear to be affecting eyeglasses purchases. Demand for rimless glasses has risen as examinees seek to avoid suspicion that their glasses might conceal miniature cameras or other AI-powered technology.

Transactions for rimless glasses on fashion platform Musinsa rose 66.3 percent between Sunday and Monday from the same period a week earlier, according to the company.

Sales volume for rimless glasses rose 56.2 percent during the period, while sales of thin gold-rimmed glasses increased 40 percent.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]