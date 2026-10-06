28 IP addresses behind recent hacking attacks against Korean financial institutions: Watchdog

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Deepfake crime indictments surge more than threefold in Korea
Korea indicted 273 people for deepfake sex crimes last year, more than triple the previous year's total, while juvenile cases also climbed sharply.
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Fifty-two inmates remain on death row with an average age approaching 60
Korea holds 52 death row inmates with an average age of 58.7, as the country approaches 30 years without an execution and debate over abolishing capital punishment continues.
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Lee orders dedication of personnel, resources to handling hacking attacks
President Lee Jae Myung urged swift action to limit damage after cyberattacks exposed customer data at seven financial companies.
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Samsung Electro-Mechanics snags $216 million AI server capacitor supply deal
The company signed a 290 billion won contract for an undisclosed global customer, marking the sixth long-term supply agreement Samsung Electro-Mechanics has secured this year.