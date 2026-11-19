A proctor collects prohibited items, including mobile phones, from students before the College Scholastic Ability Test at Yongsan High School in central Seoul on Nov. 19. YONHAP

The ministry tightened exam-room rules, supplying approved writing tools and button-cover stickers to deter miniature-camera cheating. Officials reported no confirmed cheating with miniature cameras.

Twenty-two students were caught with smartphones during Korea's annual college entrance exam on Thursday after an emergency alert was sent to mobile devices in an effort to detect phones that students failed to surrender before the test. No cases of cheating involving advanced devices such as miniature cameras have been confirmed.

"An emergency alert sent at 8:30 a.m. led to the discovery of 22 smartphones across nine cities and provinces nationwide," Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok said during a briefing on the exam's progress Thursday.

The Ministry of Education said the students caught with smartphones were referred to exam administrators after the first test session to determine whether they also possessed advanced devices such as miniature cameras. If cheating involving such devices is confirmed, the ministry plans to take strict action, including filing criminal complaints on charges of obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means.

"So far, there have been no reports of the 22 students caught violating exam rules using advanced devices other than smartphones," Choi said. "We have also confirmed that the smartphone inspections did not delay the start of any exam sessions."

A total of 551,864 students are taking this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) at 1,312 testing sites comprising 21,009 exam rooms nationwide.

All exam papers and answer sheets were delivered to testing sites early Thursday morning without incident, and the first test session proceeded smoothly, the ministry said.

To prevent cheating using miniature cameras and other devices, writing instruments that students were prohibited from bringing into exam rooms were also distributed to all testing sites.

Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok speaks during a briefing at the Government Complex Sejong on Nov. 19. YONHAP

The Education Ministry issued an urgent notice announcing changes to the items examinees would be allowed to bring into examination rooms. Under the revised rules, examinees were allowed to bring only standard graphite pencils as their own writing instruments. They could not bring other items that were previously permitted, including computer-readable marking pens, correction tape, erasers, and mechanical pencil lead. Such items were provided at examination centers.

Stickers designed to cover clothing buttons were also secured by individual testing sites and distributed to students before the first session, with the stickers applied before the exam began.

"We will do our utmost until the end to ensure that the remaining exam sessions proceed smoothly," Choi said. "We also ask the media to refrain from reporting directly from individual testing sites so that students can complete their exams without disruption."





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]