20 Korean universities face visa restrictions for international students

International students participate in a tug-of-war match during sports day at Pukyong National University in Nam District, Busan, on Oct. 29, 2025. NEWS1

International students planning to study at Korean universities are advised to check whether their prospective school is certified under the government’s International Education Quality Assurance System (IEQAS), as students at some universities may face restrictions on visa issuance.

Starting with the September semester, 20 universities will be subject to visa issuance restrictions for international students, according to a government announcement on universities certified under the IEQAS and the results of a survey on international student recruitment and management.

The restrictions apply to both D-2 student visas for degree programs and D-4 visas for language training programs.

The government recommends that prospective international students check the IEQAS certification status of their prospective universities before applying. The latest list was released by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Justice in February, with the visa issuance restrictions applying for one year from September.

Universities certified under the IEQAS receive benefits such as simplified visa screening, while schools that fail to meet the system’s standards may face restrictions on visa issuance for international students.

Sixteen universities will be subject to visa issuance restrictions for degree programs. They are Geumgang University, Suwon Catholic University, Joong-Ang Sangha University, Hyupsung University, Busan Kyungsang College, Busan Arts College, Hanyeong University, The Salvation Army Graduate University for Officer Training, Transnational Law and Business University, Nungin University, Bible Baptist Theological Seminary, Sunbokeum Theological Seminary, Ezra Bible Institute for Graduate Studies, Healing & Counseling Graduate University, Korea Counseling Graduate University and Hapdong Theological Seminary.

Four other universities will face visa issuance restrictions for language programs: Daegu Haany University, Sangji University, Howon University and Mokpo Science University.

The government evaluates universities based on factors including their management of international students, internationalization infrastructure and strategies, student selection and support programs, and academic and career outcomes.

For four-year universities offering degree programs, the evaluation includes the proportion of students with illegal residency, which must remain below the prescribed threshold. Universities must also meet at least two of three criteria related to internationalization infrastructure and strategy, the appropriateness of international student selection and a tuition payment rate of at least 80 percent.

A student participates in a boxing club activity held at a school club fair at Ajou University in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 2. YONHAP

Universities are also required to meet at least two of three criteria for supporting international students: providing education on relevant laws and regulations at least once a year, offering academic support and providing assistance with daily life and career development.

For international student management and outcomes, universities must meet at least two of three criteria covering a dropout rate below the prescribed threshold, the proportion of students with certified language proficiency and student satisfaction and management.

Students who have already applied to a university subject to visa issuance restrictions may need to consider changing their choice of school to one with IEQAS certification.

Certified universities can be checked through the government’s Study in Korea website. International students are particularly encouraged to consider the 39 universities designated as “excellent certified universities,” which receive additional benefits in the visa screening process. Applicants should refer to the Study in Korea website to confirm whether certification applies to all branches or strictly to the main campus, as some schools and their campuses are evaluated individually.

Schools on the list include Konkuk University, Kyung Hee University, Keimyung University, Dongguk University, Busan University of Foreign Studies, Sungshin Women’s University, Sejong University, Jeju National University, Chung-Ang University, Hanyang University and Hongik University.

For students admitted to these universities, visa screening can be conducted based only on a standard certificate of admission, simplifying the process and potentially shortening the time required to obtain a visa.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]