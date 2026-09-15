2 unconscious, 2 injured after gas leak on Russian fishing boat in Busan

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SK chief challenges prosecutors over lawyer's claim he spent 100 billion won on partner
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is challenging prosecutors’ decision not to indict a lawyer over claims about money spent on his current partner.
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Chinese teenager investigated over Jeju airport eavesdropping, military photos
Police are probing whether a Chinese teenager who monitored air traffic communications and photographed military facilities was involved in espionage.
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Openwalks paves the way for real-time pedestrian routes in Seoul
The app will use smartphone footage and resident reports to map real-time sidewalk conditions and accessibility across Seoul.
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Shortage of psychiatric ER beds leaves at-risk patients waiting over 4 hours
Just 29 dedicated beds nationwide and shrinking hospital staffing are leaving patients in crisis without timely care.