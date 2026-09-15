2 unconscious, 2 injured after gas leak on Russian fishing boat in Busan

The logo of the Korean National Police Agency is seen inside the agency building in western Seoul on Aug. 4. YONHAP

Two Russian crew members were found unconscious and two others injured after a Freon gas leak aboard a fishing boat docked in Busan.

Two Russian crew members were left unconscious and two others were injured Tuesday after Freon gas leaked aboard a Russian fishing boat docked at a port in Busan, local authorities said.

Police and firefighting authorities said they received a report of the incident at 8:37 a.m. aboard the 769-ton fishing boat carrying 15 crew members. A total of 40 police and firefighting personnel were deployed to the scene to inspect the vessel and surrounding areas for additional damage and casualties.

Freon gas, widely used as a refrigerant in air conditioners and refrigerators, has a low level of toxicity, but inhaling it in confined spaces can lead to asphyxiation.

Authorities said they are investigating the exact cause of the accident.





Yonhap