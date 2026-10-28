2 Koreans injured in deadly train collision in Spain

Rescue personnel work at the site of the collision of two high-speed trains between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, near Toledo, Spain, on Oct. 28. REUTERS/YONHAP

Two of the 10 Korean passengers aboard a train involved in a fatal collision in central Spain were injured, Seoul's Foreign Ministry confirmed Wednesday.

Local authorities said at least 68 people were killed and dozens of others were injured after two high-speed trains collided at about 9 a.m. near Urda in Toledo province, south of Madrid. More than 540 passengers were reportedly aboard the trains, operated by Spain's national rail company Renfe and private operator Iryo.

Related Article At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

Initial reports indicated that six Koreans had been injured. However, after dispatching a consular official to the scene, the Korean Embassy in Spain confirmed that two Korean passengers were injured.

One Korean passenger suffered minor injuries, while the other sustained a jaw injury, the Foreign Ministry said. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]