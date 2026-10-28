2 Koreans injured in deadly train collision in Spain

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Number of open seats during last year’s Chuseok neared 60,000 per day, data shows
The vacancies continued during this year’s Lunar New Year holiday period, with 389,000 empty seats from Feb. 13 to 18.
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New Korail Tourism Development CEO pledges to create new value in travel
Song Kwang-seok became the 15th head of the rail operator subsidiary, announcing plans to expand products linking rail trips with regional attractions.
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Next stop, integration: KTX, SRT coupler set for Sept. 1
Korea’s high-speed rail operators Korail and SR merge Tuesday, with more seats planned and safety oversight strengthened.
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Hanwha signs K9 export deal with Spain’s Indra
Hanwha Aerospace will supply K9 self-propelled howitzers under a confidential contract with Spanish defense firm Indra Sistemas.