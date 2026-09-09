1st Korean search team sent to Nepal set to return home this week

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Survival goes swimmingly
Flight attendants from Aero K Airline, a Korea-based low-cost carrier, take part in a joint emergency water landing drill with Army and Fire Service special units and a water rescue team at Chungju Lake in North Chungcheong on Sept. 8.
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First ladies of Korea, France explore modern appeal of hanji in Paris
Kim Hea Kyung and Brigitte Macron a Paris Design Week exhibition that featured contemporary and creative uses of the traditional Korean paper.
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Korea not to attend Japan's Sado mine memorial event for third straight year
The two countries again failed to reach an agreement on key issues, such as how to address the coercive nature of Korean workers' mobilization during the memorial ceremony.
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Lee, Macron push Korea-France investment in AI, energy, quantum technology
President Lee Jae Myung urged expanded joint research and investment with France as business leaders explored partnerships across strategic industries.