19 live rounds, magazine found in U.S. passenger's luggage at Incheon Airport

Korean police confiscated 19 live 9mm rounds and a magazine found in a U.S. passenger's luggage during a transfer at Incheon International Airport.

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Live rounds of ammunition and a magazine were discovered in the luggage of a foreign passenger in their 40s transiting through Incheon International Airport.

A total of 19 9-millimeter rounds of ammunition and one magazine were detected during a security screening at the transfer area of Terminal 2 at around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the Incheon International Airport Police said Thursday.

The items were found in the luggage of a U.S. national who was traveling from Washington, to Shanghai, China, via Incheon.

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During questioning, the passenger reportedly told police that they had used a bag normally reserved for recreational shooting as their travel luggage and had not realized that ammunition was still inside.

Police concluded that there was no indication of a terrorism threat or criminal activity, following a joint investigation with military authorities, and closed the case after confiscating the ammunition and magazine.

"The passenger continued on to their destination that day," a police official said.


BY CHO MUN-GYU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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