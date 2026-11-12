19 live rounds, magazine found in U.S. passenger's luggage at Incheon Airport

Korean police confiscated 19 live 9mm rounds and a magazine found in a U.S. passenger's luggage during a transfer at Incheon International Airport.

Live rounds of ammunition and a magazine were discovered in the luggage of a foreign passenger in their 40s transiting through Incheon International Airport.

A total of 19 9-millimeter rounds of ammunition and one magazine were detected during a security screening at the transfer area of Terminal 2 at around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the Incheon International Airport Police said Thursday.

The items were found in the luggage of a U.S. national who was traveling from Washington, to Shanghai, China, via Incheon.

During questioning, the passenger reportedly told police that they had used a bag normally reserved for recreational shooting as their travel luggage and had not realized that ammunition was still inside.

Police concluded that there was no indication of a terrorism threat or criminal activity, following a joint investigation with military authorities, and closed the case after confiscating the ammunition and magazine.

"The passenger continued on to their destination that day," a police official said.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]