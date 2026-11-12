17 years into life sentence for murder, Uzbek national gets retrial

Lawyer Park Jun-yeong, left, speaks to reporters alongside his client, 37-year-old Uzbek national Akmal Bozorov, after the first hearing of Bozorov's retrial at the Changwon District Court in South Gyeongsang on Nov. 12. Bozorov, who was sentenced to life in prison for the 2009 robbery and murder of a taxi driver, was released on Oct. 15 after the court granted a retrial and suspended his sentence. YONHAP

Akmal Bozorov was found guilty in the death of a taxi driver. The judiciary has found his confession to be coerced.

CHANGWON, South Gyeongsang — A court is expected to deliver a verdict as early as the beginning of next year in the retrial of an Uzbek man who spent nearly 17 years behind bars for the 2009 robbery and murder of a taxi driver in Changwon, South Gyeongsang.

At the first hearing of the retrial on Thursday, the court said it plans to conclude proceedings after two more hearings in December and January, barring unforeseen circumstances.

“If the proceedings go as planned, I expect the court to deliver its verdict before the judicial reshuffle in mid-February, and I hope the current panel of judges will rule on the case before they are reassigned,” said Park Jun-yeong, a lawyer specializing in retrials who represents 37-year-old Uzbek national Akmal Bozorov. Park is well known for winning an acquittal for a man wrongly convicted as a teenager in a 2000 taxi driver murder in Iksan, North Jeolla. The case inspired the film “New Trial” (2017).

The case dates back to March 2009, when a taxi driver was robbed and murdered in Changwon, South Gyeongsang.

In July of that year, police arrested three foreign nationals in connection with a separate robbery and assault involving another taxi driver. Investigators subsequently identified Bozorov, one of the three suspects, as the perpetrator of the March murder.

Bozorov was arrested and indicted on charges of robbery and murder. His life sentence was upheld in 2010, and he had remained behind bars until last month.

In January of last year, Bozorov petitioned for a retrial, claiming that he had falsely confessed because of unlawful police interrogation tactics. Last month, the court granted his request after finding that investigators had used deceptive interrogation methods and violated his rights during the original investigation.

Akmal Bozorov, right, weeps as he embraces his father, Aslam Bozorov, outside Changwon Prison in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Oct. 15. A court ordered a retrial that day in the 2009 taxi driver murder for which he had served 17 years of a life sentence. AN DAE-HUN

After the retrial order, Bozorov was able to walk out of Changwon Prison on Oct. 15 after serving 17 years of a life sentence that began when he was 19.

At Thursday's hearing before the Changwon District Court, Park announced that the defense would withdraw its request for a jury trial. A jury trial could delay the proceedings, as it would require additional preparatory hearings and the recall and questioning of witnesses and others involved in the case who had already appeared during hearings to determine whether a retrial should be granted.

The defense also considered that the current panel of judges was already well acquainted with the case, having held eight hearings before granting the retrial, and wanted to secure a ruling before the judges were reassigned.

The court subsequently scheduled two hearings for Dec. 17 and Jan. 14, during which it plans to question four witnesses before closing the proceedings, unless unexpected circumstances arise.

The witnesses include the person who originally provided information about the robbery and murder, a forensic examiner from the National Forensic Service, a fellow inmate of Bozorov's and an interpreter who participated in the original trial.

Their testimony is expected to help determine whether Bozorov's confession was consistent with the physical evidence and whether he was able to communicate his position properly during the original proceedings.

Park explained why the defense had abandoned its request for a jury trial after Thursday's hearing.

"I thought that going through a jury trial could help us strengthen our arguments and reasoning as we worked to persuade the jurors," Park said. "But we would have to recall people involved in the case who had already testified, which would be burdensome. More importantly, Bozorov wants to finish the trial and return to Uzbekistan as soon as possible. So, although it was disappointing, we decided to withdraw the request."

Uzbek national Akmal Bozorov speaks to reporters after the first hearing of his retrial at the Changwon District Court in South Gyeongsang on Nov. 12. Bozorov, who was sentenced to life in prison for the 2009 robbery and murder of a taxi driver, was released on Oct. 15 after the court granted a retrial and suspended his sentence. YONHAP

Bozorov, meanwhile, vowed to tell the truth during the retrial.

"I will tell the whole truth in court," he said. "I want to thank everyone who has helped me so far and those who have offered to help me in the future."

"I committed a very serious crime in the July case," he continued, referring to the crime that led the police to link him to the March murder case. "Just as I have reflected on my wrongdoing all these years, I will continue to live with remorse. I am sorry."

During the earlier hearings on whether to grant a retrial, Bozorov's defense repeatedly pointed to discrepancies between his confession, which had been central to his conviction, and the evidence gathered by police.

One major inconsistency involved the distance Bozorov claimed to have traveled during the robbery and murder, which did not match the distance recorded by the meter in the victim's taxi.

The defense also questioned a police report stating that a shop owner had told investigators that an individual who appeared to be a foreign national had purchased an industrial utility knife from the store. The shop owner later denied making such a statement.

The court recently found that police had deceived Bozorov during questioning to induce a confession, falsely telling him that his DNA had been found at the crime scene and that the murder victim was still alive.

The court determined that investigators had violated his right to an interpreter. Based on those findings, it ordered a retrial and suspended his sentence.

Released from prison after nearly 17 years, Bozorov is now staying at a Catholic facility in Seoul and plans to attend the upcoming hearings.





BY AN DAE-HUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]