1 Korean  killed in Thailand flood: Foreign Ministry 

A man wades through a flooded area with belongings during heavy rain in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept. 27. REUTERS/YONHAP

A South Korean man who disappeared on a flooded road near Pattaya was confirmed dead after Thai authorities identified his body.

A Korean national who went missing amid recent heavy rains in Thailand has been confirmed dead, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Following an identification process conducted in cooperation with Thai authorities, the Korean Embassy in Thailand confirmed that the body presumed to be a Korean man is a Korean national, according to the ministry.

The man went missing while walking on a flooded road located near the Thai city of Pattaya alongside two other men Thursday, according to Thai media reports. His body was found by a fisherman on Sunday.

The Foreign Ministry said it is providing necessary consular support to the bereaved family members.





Yonhap



