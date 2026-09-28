1 Korean  killed in Thailand flood: Foreign Ministry 

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Bangkok floods leave Korean travelers stranded as flights face overnight delays
More than 330 millimeters (13 inches) of rain flooded Bangkok, disrupting flights and leaving hundreds of Korean passengers waiting at Suvarnabhumi Airport for over 14 hours.
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Man believed to be Korean swept away in floods in Thailand
Local authorities are working with immigration authorities to identify and search for the two men who were with the missing man and left the scene.
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Korean women reach team regu final in sepaktakraw at Asian Games
The side progressed to the final for the third straight time after clinching the silver medal in the previous two Asiad tournaments.
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Korea slams Thailand 18-1, powers into baseball Super Round
Two grand slams fueled Korea’s 18-1 mercy-rule win over Thailand, sending the four-time defending champion into the Asian Games Super Round.