1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Gyeongju waste plant explosion

Firefighters spray water to extinguish a fire at a waste processing facility in South Jeolla on Aug. 7. This photo is unrelated to the story. YONHAP

The workers were reportedly dismantling a press machine using an oxy-fuel cutting torch when the explosion occurred.

An explosion and fire at a waste processing plant in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Tuesday killed one worker and left two others seriously injured.

The explosion occurred at the plant in Gangdong-myeon at around 11:26 a.m., according to police and fire authorities.

The workers were reportedly dismantling a press machine using an oxy-fuel cutting torch when the explosion occurred.

The two with serious injuries were taken to a hospital.

The fire also damaged part of the factory building.

The blaze was extinguished in about 40 minutes.

Police and fire authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]