1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Gyeongju waste plant explosion

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Banner twisting Incheon’s name into insult draws condemnation
Politicians condemned an FC Seoul supporters' banner that used a derogatory hanja play on Incheon’s name during Saturday’s match.
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Jeju police find no record behind viral taxi assault attempt video
Police said a widely viewed YouTube video mixed unverified allegations with old cases, deepening safety concerns amid a separate missing-persons scandal.
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Factory manager accused of assaulting Vietnamese worker faces year in prison
Prosecutors sought a one-year sentence for a Hwaseong factory manager accused of repeatedly assaulting a Vietnamese worker at a company dormitory.
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Court fines woman 6 million won for stalking actor Hwang Jung-min
The Uijeongbu District Court ordered a 40-hour anti-stalking program after finding her repeated messages caused the actor anxiety and fear.