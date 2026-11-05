Yoon sentence upheld by appeals court | Korea's retail 'trinity' draws mall visitors

People walk along a path at Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 4. YONHAP

Good evening! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.

In today's news, a Seoul court has upheld the conviction ruling for former President Yoon over false campaign statements. In other news, Olive Young, Daiso and Musinsa are moving into shopping malls across the country, becoming a draw for visitors. And Korea has sourced more liquefied natural gas from the United States than from the Middle East this year due to supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.



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Today's top story

KOREA

Appeals court upholds Yoon’s conviction for false campaign statements

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2022 election win moved a step closer to being voided after an appeals court upheld his conviction for making false statements during his presidential campaign.

The Seoul High Court dismissed Yoon’s appeal Wednesday and found him guilty on all charges of violating the Public Official Election Act. It handed down the same sentence the Seoul Central District Court gave him in July: one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years.

If the sentence is finalized, Yoon’s election will be voided and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) will have to return 39.7 billion won ($29.6 million) the state reimbursed it for campaign costs in the 2022 presidential election.



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Feature of the day

BUSINESS

Olive Young, Daiso and Musinsa: The trio shopping malls can't live without

Once viewed as the competition, the latest holy trinity of retail is moving in, bringing the allure of crowds and stable rent.





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More stories

Barbecue for whom? North Korea opens bulgogi restaurants in every province as meat remains a luxury.

JYP founder Park Jin-young says God will resolve cult allegations

Job market struggles persist as fewer people take breaks from work

Korea braces for coldest weather of fall as Seoul temperatures set to dip below freezing

Injured puppy rescued from sealed bag as Seoul rescuers seek witnesses, dashcam footage

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Editor's picks

BUSINESS

U.S. overtakes Middle East as LNG supplier to Korea amid Iran war fallout

Imports from the Middle East fell 66 percent to 2.42 million tons, cutting its share of Korea’s liquefied natural gas to just 7 percent.









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KOREA

Dan Koh wins Massachusetts House seat, becomes seventh Korean American elected to U.S. Congress



The Korean American Democrat becomes the seventh Korean American elected to Congress after winning Massachusetts' 6th District.



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KOREA

A weekend in Gyeongju: Where ancient landmarks meet trendy cafes, autumn colors and local hotspots





A year after hosting the APEC summit, Gyeongju is drawing more international visitors to Hwangnidan-gil, Cheomseongdae, Woljeonggyo Bridge and Bulguksa Temple.



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LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

Court tells Kim Soo-hyun to narrow YouTube video removal request





A Seoul court questioned whether it can rule claims in 45 videos false while the channel operator’s criminal trial continues.









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