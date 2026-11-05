Yoon sentence upheld by appeals court | Korea's retail 'trinity' draws mall visitors

People walk along a path at Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 4.YONHAP
Good evening! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.
In today's news, a Seoul court has upheld the conviction ruling for former President Yoon over false campaign statements. In other news, Olive Young, Daiso and Musinsa are moving into shopping malls across the country, becoming a draw for visitors. And Korea has sourced more liquefied natural gas from the United States than from the Middle East this year due to supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
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Today's top story
KOREA
Appeals court upholds Yoon’s conviction for false campaign statements
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2022 election win moved a step closer to being voided after an appeals court upheld his conviction for making false statements during his presidential campaign.
The Seoul High Court dismissed Yoon’s appeal Wednesday and found him guilty on all charges of violating the Public Official Election Act. It handed down the same sentence the Seoul Central District Court gave him in July: one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years.
If the sentence is finalized, Yoon’s election will be voided and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) will have to return 39.7 billion won ($29.6 million) the state reimbursed it for campaign costs in the 2022 presidential election.