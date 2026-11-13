Why more and more Koreans in 30s and up turn to entry-level civil service exams

Students preparing for the entry-level police officer examination attend a class at an academy in the neighborhood of Noryangjin, western Seoul. JOONGANG ILBO

Once dominated by younger applicants, the exams are drawing more midcareer workers seeking stability as AI threatens white-collar jobs and private-sector employment grows less predictable.

Every evening, a 30-year-old woman surnamed Yoon leaves her office and takes the subway to a civil service exam academy in Noryangjin, the western Seoul neighborhood long synonymous with aspiring civil servants. Cram schools crowd its streets, rents are comparatively low and cheap eateries are everywhere.

Upon arriving, Yoon grabs a quick dinner at a food stall or a nearby restaurant before heading to class, which starts at 7 p.m.

“I always feel rushed because I don’t really have that much time,” Yoon told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Thursday. “When I’m too tired, I take online classes instead, but either way, I have to study for at least two hours every night.”

Yoon is preparing for an education administration position, one of the most competitive fields in Korea's entry-level Grade 9 civil service examination, while working as a programmer at a small company in Gangnam, southern Seoul.

Until last year, her evenings looked different. After an eight-hour workday, she would simply go home and spend her free time watching movies on streaming platforms or scrolling through social media.

But after watching older colleagues get pushed out of their positions and witnessing the rapid development of new technologies, Yoon began to question the long-term security of her career. The prospect of a government job, traditionally prized in Korea for its job security and relatively predictable career path, began to look increasingly appealing to her.

“I'm someone who dislikes sudden changes, and I felt that working in the private sector went against that preference in many ways,” Yoon said. “I also saw colleagues in their late 30s and 40s pushed out of their jobs with no safety net. So, it made me start worrying about my future.”

A decade ago, starting preparations for the civil service examination at 30 was considered relatively late, as the exam was largely dominated by young college graduates in their 20s and high school graduates who pursued government careers upon graduation.

Today, however, Yoon is far from alone: Roughly 40,000 applicants in their 30s and 40s take the examination for the entry-level positions each year.

Civil service examination candidates take a test in 1958. NATIONAL ARCHIVES OF KOREA

From a record high to a steady decline

Introduced in 1950, Korea’s civil service examination system has undergone several major overhauls, including a revamp of its open competitive recruitment system in 1963 and the introduction of the current nine-rank structure in 1981.

The exam began gaining popularity in the mid-1990s, as employment difficulties among college graduates emerged around the Asian financial crisis and the appeal of job security grew. The number of applicants for entry-level positions surged, surpassing 100,000 for the first time in 1996. Applications remained above that threshold for years afterward.

The trend reached another peak in 2017, shortly after the inauguration of the Moon Jae-in administration. As part of its policy agenda, the new government announced plans to recruit an additional 174,000 public officials. As a result, the number of test-takers for the entry-level Grade 9 examination climbed to 172,691 that year, the highest level on record.

The number remained above 150,000 in the following two years, with 155,298 test-takers in 2018 and 154,331 in 2019. It then gradually declined, falling to 130,593 in 2020 before continuing its downward trajectory. In 2024, the number of test-takers dropped to 78,407, the lowest level since the early 2000s.

A modest rebound driven by older applicants

The decline, however, appears to have bottomed out. The number of actual test-takers who took the entry-level exams edged up to 78,894 in 2025 before rising further to 81,476 in 2026, according to data from the Ministry of Personnel Management.

Behind the modest recovery in overall numbers was a shift in the age profile of applicants.

Those aged 30 and older accounted for approximately 48.6 percent of this year's applicants, up 14 percentage points from 34.6 percent in 2016. Meanwhile, the share of applicants in their 20s fell from 64 percent to 50.8 percent over the same period.

“Well, most of the students I study with are still in their 20s, but I also know quite a few who are in their 30s. They’re not hard to find,” Yoon said. “Most of those in their 30s have already worked in the private sector. Some even told me they had prepared for the civil service exam before starting their careers.”

The AI threat

An AI-generated image illustrating the threat AI poses to the job market GEMINI

One factor driving the shift is growing anxiety among white-collar workers that the skills and knowledge they spent years acquiring may become less valuable as generative AI advances rapidly.

“I think AI has had a huge impact. It is particularly affecting jobs that involve handling numbers and administrative tasks,” Ban, a 30-year-old woman, told the Korea JoongAng Daily.

After studying tax accounting for two years, Ban applied for a tax administration position through the entry-level civil service examination and passed this year. She is now awaiting appointment.

“The path to becoming an independent tax accountant has also become increasingly difficult, which has made civil service positions in tax administration more attractive,” Ban said.

Former developer Yoon echoed this claim, saying her experience working with AI had also led her to question the long-term prospects of her previous career.

“While working as a developer, we used AI a lot, and I realized that it could now handle work that would have required two to three people a few years ago,” Yoon said. “With AI reducing the need to hire more people, I started to feel that my future was very uncertain.”

Their concerns reflect broader unease among workers and job seekers about AI's potential impact on their careers.

A survey released last month by recruitment platform Jinhaksa Catch found that 57 percent of job seekers believed their desired occupations were at risk of being replaced by AI.

The effects are also beginning to emerge in employment figures.

According to a Bank of Korea report released in August this year, youth employment fell by approximately 285,000 between June 2022 and June 2026.

Of those lost jobs, around 268,000, or 94 percent, were concentrated in industries with high exposure to AI, including publishing, computer programming and information services, the report said.

Books for civil service examinations are displayed on a bookstore shelf. NEWS1

The math behind the shift

The biggest deterrent to entering the civil service in recent years has traditionally been low starting pay.

On the official 2026 salary table released by the Ministry of Personnel Management, a newly appointed Grade 9 civil servant starts with a monthly base salary of 2.1 million won ($1,572), relatively modest compared with wages in the broader labor market.

According to data released on Nov. 5 by recruitment platform Job Korea, average annual salaries stood at 61 million won at large corporations with total assets of 10 trillion won or more, 51.35 million won at mid-sized companies and 36.62 million won at small- and medium-sized enterprises with the total assets of less than 500 billion won.

However, former corporate employees preparing for the exam argue that the difference in compensation does not tell the whole story.

“People talk about how low civil service salaries are, but unless you get into a major conglomerate like Samsung or SK, private-sector pay isn't necessarily that much better,” Yoon said.

“When you factor in your actual hourly wage and the predictable annual salary increases in the public sector, working in government starts to make more sense over the long term.”

Under the civil service pay-step system, salaries generally increase with each year of service. By the 10th pay step, typically reached after roughly nine years of annual increases, a Grade 9 civil servant's monthly base salary rises to approximately 2.5 million won, about 19 percent above the starting level.

On top of their base salaries, civil servants also receive various allowances, including fixed meal allowances, rank-based allowances, overtime pay and holiday bonuses. According to the Personnel Management Ministry, the total starting compensation for a Grade 9 civil servant in 2026 amounts to approximately 34.3 million won annually, or an average of 2.9 million won per month, when other allowances like holiday bonuses are included.

With the 3.9 percent pay increase finalized by the Ministry of Planning and Budget in September also factored in, the monthly pay of a first-year Grade 9 civil servant, including allowances, will reach around 3 million won starting next year, according to the ministry.

Another major advantage of working in the public sector is the Government Employees Pension, which offers substantially higher retirement benefits than the National Pension. In 2024, the average monthly payout for occupational pensions, which include those for civil servants, military personnel and teachers, stood at 2.9 million won, about 5.7 times the 491,000 won paid out under the National Pension, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

Test-takers also argue that limited opportunities for salary increases, unpaid overtime and uncertain employment prospects can make private companies’ seemingly higher annual salary less attractive.

“At my previous and current company, sometimes I work overtime without receiving additional pay,” Yoon said. “In the public sector, you not only receive additional compensation for overtime work but also benefit from predictable annual salary increases.”

People dine at food stalls in Noryangjin, western Seoul, a neighborhood widely known for its cluster of civil service exam academies. JOONGANG SUNDAY

Predictable future

Test-takers and experts say the renewed interest in civil service exams, including among those who have pursued other career paths, reflects an enduring appeal of public-sector jobs: the promise of a guaranteed, predictable future.

“It’s not only limited to the new generations, but many people don’t really seek high status or massive wealth these days,” said Lee Byeong-hoon, a former professor of labor sociology at Chung-Ang University. “After directly experiencing corporate burnout, unpaid overtime and sudden job insecurity, they place a much higher premium on psychological security and stability in their everyday lives.”

“Civil service offers a level of employment protection that is difficult to find in many private-sector workplaces,” the former professor said.

Under Article 68 of the State Public Officials Act, civil servants cannot be forced into leave, demotion or dismissal against their will except under specific circumstances prescribed by law, including criminal convictions and disciplinary action. The statutory retirement age for most national public officials is 60.

On the other hand, data released by the National Data Agency in August this year show that although the statutory retirement age at private companies is 60, employees actually leave their main jobs at an average age of around 52 to 53, often through recommended resignations, a way for companies to encourage or effectively push employees out before retirement, often by offering financial incentives to secure their voluntary departure.

“Having to constantly cater to higher-ups, worry about performance evaluations and deal with limited flexibility when taking time off are already emotionally exhausting aspects of working at a private company,” Ban said. “But beyond all that, there is also the constant uncertainty of how long you can actually keep your job.”

“For people who value stability, predictable working conditions and greater flexibility in taking time off, public service can be more suitable,” Ban added.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]