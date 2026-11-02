Why Koreans wrap everything in leaves│More than just coffee shops

Silver grass is in full bloom across the summit of Mount Mindung in Jeongseon County, Gangwon, on Oct. 31. YONHAP

Happy Halloween!

In this weekend’s longer reads, we'll explore the centuries-old Korean tradition of wrapping everything from grilled meat to raw fish in leafy greens, discover why foreign tourists are flocking to Seoul's Seocho district and look into how authorities are preparing for larger Halloween crowds.

We'll also look at how Korea's coffee shops are transforming into full-service restaurants and step into the world of Disney+'s royal romance drama "The Remarried Empress," where palace intrigue, infidelity and divorce take center stage.

Here's what you need to know!

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━







Why do Koreans wrap nearly everything in leaves?

At a Korean barbecue restaurant, the meat doesn't reach the table first. A basket of lettuce and perilla leaves usually is, along with sliced garlic, green chili peppers and a small dish of thick brown paste.

The same basket shows up next to a plate of boiled pork, and again at a raw fish restaurant beside slices of flounder. Diners lay a piece of meat or fish on a leaf, add rice, garlic and a dab of sauce, fold it up and eat it in one bite.

This is ssam, or leafy vegetable wraps, a term derived from the Korean verb ssada, meaning “to wrap.” For many foreign visitors, making ssam is one of the first Korean dining customs they encounter.

Read full article

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━









































Seocho’s special tourist zone sees foreign visitors increase 27.1 percent in two years

Southern Seoul’s Seocho District saw the number of foreign visitors to its special tourist zone increase by 27.1 percent in two years.

The district office designated the area between the Express Bus Terminal and Banpo Han River Park as the "Goto-Sebit Special Tourist Zone” in December 2024. It is one of eight special tourist zones the Seoul Metropolitan Government has designated to attract foreign visitors and boost the local economy.



Read full article

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





























Never again: Local governments ramp up Halloween crowd controls as larger turnout expected

Four years after more than 150 people were killed in a deadly Halloween tragedy in the Itaewon neighborhood of Yongsan District, central Seoul, local governments are ramping up crowd-safety measures ahead of this year's holiday on Saturday.

Major commercial areas are expected to draw more people than last year as this year's holiday falls on the weekend, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Friday. As many as 105,000 people gathered in the Hongdae area during the Halloween period last year.

Read full article

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━









Coffee shops or restaurants? Korea's cafes serve up more than just caffeine.

At a store in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, freshly baked bread was turning golden brown in an oven inside an open kitchen on Thursday. Tables were laden with dishes ranging from pasta and bagel sandwiches to pork ribs.

Though it could easily be mistaken for a restaurant, the venue is actually Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons’ first flagship store in Korea.

Read full article

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━———————————————————————

Royal infidelity in a fantasy kingdom: Step into the world of 'The Remarried Empress'





Disney+ has teased just about everything that it can for “The Remarried Empress,” its live-action royal romance drama, ahead of its release on Wednesday — and what a feast it has been for the eyes.

Photos of the show’s sweeping ballroom scenes, sword fights, romantic horseback rides and princes in white regalia — and for some reason, a fedora? — have been popping up everywhere on social media. Think of an all-East Asian main cast in a modernized 18th-century Rococo setting.

Those who haven’t read the popular web novel or its webtoon adaptation may need some explanation for this gilded, European court-inspired world. Are the kingdoms based on real places? What kind of a name is Sovieshu? And why is everyone wearing petticoats?