Police officers attach notices to motorcycles to be used for traffic management on Nov. 17 in Yongin, Gyeonggi, ahead of the nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test to be held on Nov. 19.YONHAP
Happy Tuesday from cloudy Seoul. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.
In today's news, Koreans are eating less meat and are also eating less in general. Meanwhile, many are opting for other protein sources, like eggs, which have seen an uptick in people's daily diets.
In other stories, we learn about Korea's "plant butlers," a lifestyle where people focus on caring for and nurturing plants in their apartments. And we find out what former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's exit means for Hyundai's autonomous driving plans.
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Today's top story
KOREA
Korea's once sizzling love affair with meatBUSooling
The love for meat is cooling down. Like a grill's charcoal embers that once blazed but are slowly dying out. Households spent 11.9 percent less on beef and 7.9 percent less on pork in real terms last year compared to their 2022 to 2024 average, according to a new analysis of grocery data, as Koreans turn to simpler one-bowl meals and eat less overall.
The country has been nicknamed a “meat republic” and “black hole for samgyeopsal,” the latter for its devotion to pork belly. So what is happening at the Korean dinner table?