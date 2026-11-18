Police officers attach notices to motorcycles to be used for traffic management on Nov. 17 in Yongin, Gyeonggi, ahead of the nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test to be held on Nov. 19. YONHAP

Happy Tuesday from cloudy Seoul. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.

In today's news, Koreans are eating less meat and are also eating less in general. Meanwhile, many are opting for other protein sources, like eggs, which have seen an uptick in people's daily diets.

In other stories, we learn about Korea's "plant butlers," a lifestyle where people focus on caring for and nurturing plants in their apartments. And we find out what former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's exit means for Hyundai's autonomous driving plans.



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Today's top story

KOREA

Korea's once sizzling love affair with meatBUSooling

The love for meat is cooling down. Like a grill's charcoal embers that once blazed but are slowly dying out. Households spent 11.9 percent less on beef and 7.9 percent less on pork in real terms last year compared to their 2022 to 2024 average, according to a new analysis of grocery data, as Koreans turn to simpler one-bowl meals and eat less overall.

The country has been nicknamed a “meat republic” and “black hole for samgyeopsal,” the latter for its devotion to pork belly. So what is happening at the Korean dinner table?



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Feature of the day

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

What does it take to be a 'plant butler' in Korea's cramped apartments? Webtoon creator Milo explains.

Despite tight apartments, demanding care regimens and ongoing costs, about one in three Koreans have found comfort and connection from companion plants.





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More stories

Worlds converge on ‘The Blue Road’ for Korea’s Son Suk-ku and Japan’s Eita Nagayama in crime thriller

China-linked hackers target Korean foreign policy organizations using AI tools

Korean gov't, teachers scramble to stop AI cheating ahead of college entry exam. It may all be for naught.

Korea's export boom draws pushback from trade partners

Torn between a sedan and an SUV? Volvo’s ES90 says you don’t have to choose.

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Editor's picks

BUSINESS

Jensen Huang’s exit raises fresh questions over Hyundai’s 2028 self-driving rollout strategy

Hyundai’s plans to bridge its autonomous driving technology gap with Nvidia in 2028 face new uncertainty following the chipmaker’s leadership shake-up.







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BUSINESS

Torn between a sedan and an SUV? Volvo’s ES90 says you don’t have to choose.



Priced far below overseas markets, Volvo’s electric liftback delivers quiet speed and efficiency, though its screen-heavy controls frustrate.



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KOREA

Chinese cheating device seller claims it helped Korea's top tax exam scorer



Mild weather resulted in a good harvest for a range of farm products, including scallions, green onions and radishes.



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KOREA

PlayStation 5 shelves empty as GTA VI fever grips Korea

Demand for PS5 consoles and secondhand listings has surged in Korea as gamers prepare for Thursday’s long-awaited GTA VI launch.











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