Visa row weighs on Korea-U.S. ties | Call of Duty storyline sparks debate

It's Monday! The weekend has gone by so quickly, and suddenly we're in November. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea!

In today's news, we look at how visa barriers are weighing on Korea-U.S. ties. The latest Call of Duty game, with its Seoul setting, is stirring political controversy. Meanwhile, Samsung's latest earnings numbers are reportedly fueling tensions between the company's chip arm and other units.



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Today's top story

KOREA

Lawmakers' visa hurdles expose a wider problem in Korea-U.S. alliance as usual channels no longer work

Democratic Party Rep. Jin Sung-joon, chair of the National Assembly's National Defense Committee, left for Hawaii on Sunday to lead a bipartisan delegation to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, a day after the U.S. Embassy in Seoul issued the official visa it had initially rejected.

The case was settled only after Korea's defense and foreign ministers stepped in and raised the issue with their U.S. counterparts.

Tthe latest case shows that diplomatic channels that once resolved such frictions at the working level no longer appear to function as they did, with routine matters being pushed up to the ministerial level.



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Feature of the day

KOREA

Call of Duty's North Korea invasion sparks Seoul debate as lawmakers target Lee's Pyongyang outreach

A fictional second Korean War in the new Call of Duty game has become a political flashpoint over South Korea's approach to Pyongyang.





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More stories

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Editor's picks

BUSINESS

A record, a rift and no resolution: Samsung's internal fracture worsens behind blockbuster third quarter

Operating profit of 107.4 trillion won ($80.6 billion) was generated almost entirely by the chip arm, fueling tensions with other units beyond bonuses.









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KOREA

First yellow dust of fall hits Seoul, cold snap to follow



Seoul’s first yellow dust of fall is raising fine-dust levels as near-freezing temperatures arrive Tuesday and a colder weekend looms.



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LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

A walk through RM's seasons: How his private art collection became an SFMOMA exhibition





Joined by 26 works from the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art's (SFMOMA) own collection, 142 works that came off the walls of RM's home and, in one case, his parents' house have come together for the "Between You and Me" exhibition.



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KOREA

North Korea-linked hackers steal more Bitcoin than held by Tesla, El Salvador in industry's biggest heist

North Korea-linked hackers stole 18,270 Bitcoins — worth about $1.4 billion — as well as ethereum, stablecoins and other digital assets in the largest single hack in the industry's history.







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