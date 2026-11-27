A customer looks at Christmas decorations at E-Mart in Yongsan, central Seoul, as December approaches, on Nov 26. YONHAP

Good evening! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.

In today's news, the United States is eyeing tariffs on Korean goods, with Washington saying that the country's support for the semiconductor industry has inflated production beyond market demand.

In other stories, streamers are betting on a sitcom renaissance as viewers look for laughs and platforms seek lower production costs. Meanwhile, Korea's real household income has fallen at its fastest pace in over three years.



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Today's top story

KOREA

U.S. takes aim at Korea’s chip expansion, threatens tariffs of up to 25%

The United States may soon impose up to 15 percent tariffs on Korean goods based on the latter’s “over capacity” — an argument based largely on the Lee Jae Myung administration’s push to boost the already-thriving semiconductor sector, namely the megascale chip cluster project ongoing on the peninsula.

Washington argues that Seoul’s extensive support for chipmakers is artificially expanding production beyond market demand. Such intervention, it claims, undermines fair competition and increases U.S. dependence on Korean suppliers, and “[proposes] to consider applying a tariff of up to 25 percent.



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Feature of the day

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

The Korean sitcom is making a comeback

A predictably happy ending, a few familiar faces and a good laugh. What's not to love? Streaming platforms are bringing sitcoms back, betting on lower production costs and an appetite for bite-sized comedy. That is, if they ever really went away.





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More stories

Perfect scores surge in health care licensing exams amid AI cheating concerns

FTC moves to sanction Apple over iPhone 16 AI ads

New scholarship launched for international students, with financial aid and career-related opportunities

From Jung Hae-in’s new project to an Olympian’s acting comeback, Tving’s 2027 lineup promises a good time

When stocks crash, life plans crumble: Young Koreans reel from market dip

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Editor's picks

KOREA

Real household income falls at fastest pace in over three years

Inflation-adjusted household income fell 2.1 percent in the third quarter, while one in four households spent more than they earned.









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KOREA

Mukbang viewers in Korea report eating sweet snacks more often, survey finds

A nationwide survey found that frequent exposure to mukbang and food advertising is linked to higher daily sweet-snack consumption and growing calls for health labels.



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KOREA

Once respected, now suspected: This year's CSAT top scorers choose to stay anonymous



At least three apparent perfect scorers on Korea's College Scholastic Ability Test have declined to be publicly identified as AI-assisted cheating controversies have fueled scrutiny and distrust of top exam results.



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BUSINESS

Starbucks Korea CEO bets on Namsan comeback

After two quarterly losses and a marketing backlash, Starbucks Korea targets a fourth quarter turnaround with an N Seoul Tower store inspired by traditional Korean architecture.











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