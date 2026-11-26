Eggs are on display in the food section of a large supermarket in Seoul on Nov. 25 as prices at egg production sites are expected to decline.YONHAP
Happy Wednesday! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.
U.S. President Donald Trump has once again signaled that he is open to discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, emphasizing that the two remain on good terms. In other news, we take a trip to the Jeonnam-Gwangju region to check out traditional Korean cuisine and the area's green landscapes. Tuesday night's supermoon was also a big feature in the night sky, with another, even bigger, full moon set to appear on Christmas Eve.
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Today's top story
KOREA
Trump denies Kim snub as he signals openness to talks, possible meeting with North Korean leader
U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled openness to resuming direct communication with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and raised the possibility of another meeting between the two leaders.
Asked whether the exchange of personal letters with Kim, a hallmark of Trump's first term, could resume, the president was confident.
“It could start up right away. It just doesn’t happen to be happening right now,” Trump said in an article from the New York Post published on Tuesday.
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Cheat on a test, spend up to five years behind bars under Korea’s new technical qualification exam plan
The government plans to combat AI-assisted cheating by increasing the maximum prison sentence for cheating on national technical exams from two years to five years, introducing legal penalties for cheating on national professional exams and other measures. Read more ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ KOREA
Korean Air's refusal to let same-sex couple pool miles ruled discriminatory
Korea's human rights commission found that Korean Air discriminated against a same-sex married couple by denying access to its family mileage program, urging the airline to revise its policy.