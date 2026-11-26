Eggs are on display in the food section of a large supermarket in Seoul on Nov. 25 as prices at egg production sites are expected to decline. YONHAP

Happy Wednesday! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again signaled that he is open to discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, emphasizing that the two remain on good terms. In other news, we take a trip to the Jeonnam-Gwangju region to check out traditional Korean cuisine and the area's green landscapes. Tuesday night's supermoon was also a big feature in the night sky, with another, even bigger, full moon set to appear on Christmas Eve.



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Today's top story

KOREA

Trump denies Kim snub as he signals openness to talks, possible meeting with North Korean leader

U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled openness to resuming direct communication with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and raised the possibility of another meeting between the two leaders.

Asked whether the exchange of personal letters with Kim, a hallmark of Trump's first term, could resume, the president was confident.

“It could start up right away. It just doesn’t happen to be happening right now,” Trump said in an article from the New York Post published on Tuesday.



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Feature of the day

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

A slow journey through Jeonnam-Gwangju, where bamboo forests, temple ponds and generous tables set the pace

Travel through Jangseong, Damyang and Hwasun for hanwoo, bamboo wine, tteokgalbi and dramatic cliffs in Korea’s culinary heartland.





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More stories

Samsung Display supplier accused of attempting to steal core technology for Chinese project

Roh So-yeong rejects SK chairman's 944 billion won divorce settlement bid, urges him to drop appeal

Sauna, skates and lanterns: Seoul Winter Festival returns Dec. 11

'Look from every angle': Lee Seul-gi turns quilts, latticework and ordinary objects into living art at SeMA

Samsung SDI's Ulsan battery plant wins ministry award for carbon neutrality efforts

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Editor's picks

KOREA

Missed the supermoon? An even bigger one is coming on Christmas Eve.

The year's biggest and brightest full moon will appear on Christmas Eve, closer to Earth than any since January 2018.









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KOREA

Cheat on a test, spend up to five years behind bars under Korea’s new technical qualification exam plan



The government plans to combat AI-assisted cheating by increasing the maximum prison sentence for cheating on national technical exams from two years to five years, introducing legal penalties for cheating on national professional exams and other measures.



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KOREA

Korean Air's refusal to let same-sex couple pool miles ruled discriminatory



Korea's human rights commission found that Korean Air discriminated against a same-sex married couple by denying access to its family mileage program, urging the airline to revise its policy.



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KOREA

More than half of Koreans in their 30s have never married, census shows

Census data show the never-married share surpassed 50 percent for the first time, while 174,000 unmarried couples were living together.











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