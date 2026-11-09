Seoul sees first ice | A rocky week for stocks

The first ice of the fall is observed at the Seoul Weather Station in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 7, as morning temperatures drop below freezing across much of inland Korea. YONHAP

Seoul has seen its first ice of fall, so I hope you're bundled up and sipping on something warm while reading this Saturday.

It was a tumultuous week for stocks in Korea, as major tech company profits couldn’t keep fears stirred by the U.S. midterm “blue wave” from swamping the Kospi.

On Monday, President Lee Jae Myung called for a shift toward more balanced economic growth, just a day before his government confirmed that passport information belonging to him and 167 others on his June trip had been exposed online for months.

On Thursday, Seoul moved to expand its antipiracy mission from the waters off the Somali coast to the open sea south of Oman, closer to the Strait of Hormuz.

So let's dive in.

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Record profits fail to shield Samsung, SK hynix stocks as AI spending fears rattle markets

Even record-breaking earnings were not enough to keep stock prices afloat for Big Tech — and subsequently, Korea's champion chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

As the market cap of Google's parent company Alphabet plunged by $500 billion overnight and Intel's market cap nose-dived $140 billion, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix also stumbled despite posting record earnings in the latest quarter, raising fears that major tech stocks may fall even further when the market's opening bell rings on Monday.

Analysts attribute investors' shift in focus from how quickly Big Tech companies are growing to whether their massive investments in AI are generating sufficient returns.

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Lee puts 'growth' center stage with 36 mentions in 2027 budget speech

President Lee Jae Myung called for a shift away from economic growth that benefits only a select few and toward a model that spreads prosperity more broadly, pledging to tackle deepening inequality and polarization through the government's proposed 2027 budget.

“To overcome the limitations of K-shaped growth, which has deepened inequality and polarization, we must move beyond the outdated debate over growth versus redistribution and develop a new growth model suited to changing times and circumstances,” Lee said in his address to the National Assembly on the government's proposed 2027 budget on Monday.



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Never again: Local governments ramp up Halloween crowd controls as larger turnout expected

Four years after more than 150 people were killed in a deadly Halloween tragedy in the Itaewon neighborhood of Yongsan District, central Seoul, local governments are ramping up crowd-safety measures ahead of this year's holiday on Saturday.

Major commercial areas are expected to draw more people than last year as this year's holiday falls on the weekend, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Friday. As many as 105,000 people gathered in the Hongdae area during the Halloween period last year.

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Coffee shops or restaurants? Korea's cafes serve up more than just caffeine.

At a store in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, freshly baked bread was turning golden brown in an oven inside an open kitchen on Thursday. Tables were laden with dishes ranging from pasta and bagel sandwiches to pork ribs.

Though it could easily be mistaken for a restaurant, the venue is actually Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons’ first flagship store in Korea.

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Kospi sinks below the waves as U.S. 'blue tsunami' soaks Korean tech shares





U.S. stocks rallied after Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, but Korea's stock market was hit by a "blue tsunami" — a sweeping Democratic victory that left Korean stocks deep underwater.

The Kospi closed at 5,383.80 on Thursday, down 300 points, or 5.28 percent, from the previous session, falling below the 5,400 mark, according to the Korea Exchange. The Kosdaq also fell 36.54 points, or 5.11 percent, to close at 678.41.

The Kospi has fallen more than 42 percent from its June 19 peak of 9,385.59. A decline of more than 20 percent from an index's peak is considered a bear market — the Kospi's drop has been more than twice that threshold.