Seongnam bus crash injures 59 | Young renters make the most of small spaces

Different types of bread and desserts are on display at the Seoul Cafe Show held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 11.[YONHAP]
It's Hump Day! Hope your week is going well so far. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.
In today's news, a bus crash in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, resulted in a 32-vehicle pileup this morning, with investigators working to determine the cause. In other news, young Korean renters are aiming to make the most of the space in their homes as sales of storage options for smaller spaces began rising this year.
Meanwhile, shares in Nvidia dropped by nearly 10 percent after revelations that the company's CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Today's top story
KOREA
Bus crash in Seongnam triggers 32-vehicle pileup, injuring 59
A city bus crashed into cars waiting at a traffic light in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday morning, setting off a 32-vehicle pileup that injured nearly 60 people.
The crash happened near a bus stop at an intersection in Yatap-dong, Bundang District. Six people were seriously injured and 53 suffered minor injuries, including bus passengers who were left bleeding. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT
BTS's 'Swim' is only track by Korean band to be featured on Apple Music's 'Best Songs of 2026'
Apple Music released this year's edition of the playlist, which compiles songs "that Apple Music's editors believe defined 2026," and "Swim," the lead track of BTS's latest album "Arirang," made the list.