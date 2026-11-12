Seongnam bus crash injures 59 | Young renters make the most of small spaces

Different types of bread and desserts are on display at the Seoul Cafe Show held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 11. [YONHAP]

It's Hump Day! Hope your week is going well so far. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.

In today's news, a bus crash in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, resulted in a 32-vehicle pileup this morning, with investigators working to determine the cause. In other news, young Korean renters are aiming to make the most of the space in their homes as sales of storage options for smaller spaces began rising this year.

Meanwhile, shares in Nvidia dropped by nearly 10 percent after revelations that the company's CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Today's top story

KOREA

Bus crash in Seongnam triggers 32-vehicle pileup, injuring 59

A city bus crashed into cars waiting at a traffic light in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday morning, setting off a 32-vehicle pileup that injured nearly 60 people.

The crash happened near a bus stop at an intersection in Yatap-dong, Bundang District. Six people were seriously injured and 53 suffered minor injuries, including bus passengers who were left bleeding. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.



Read more

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Feature of the day

BUSINESS

As young renters in shrinking homes turn to storage hacks, retailers embrace the space-savvy trend

As rents rise and solo households grow, young Koreans are turning overlooked corners into storage with slim carts, tension rods and stackable organizers.





Read more











━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

More stories

Just can't quit you: Korean retail investors still placing leveraged bets despite near wipeouts

U.S. teens to bring visual interpretations of hangul to SFMOMA, home to BTS leader RM's exhibition

John Park's agency targets unauthorized McDonald's rap release

Netflix takes 'Culinary Class Wars' formula to music with 'Vocal Class Wars'

Hidden in plain sight: Schools hunt for AI smart glasses ahead of college entrance exam

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Editor's picks

BUSINESS

Nvidia sheds $400 billion in two-day rout over CEO's alleged spy affair

The chipmaker's shares fell nearly 10 percent as its board investigates concerns tied to CEO Jensen Huang's admitted affair.











Read more







━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

KOREA

North Korea unveils revised constitution reflecting 'two hostile states' policy



Pyongyang’s newly released revised constitution defines South Korea as a separate neighboring state, removes reunification provisions and expands Kim Jong-un’s nuclear authority.



Read more









━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

KOREA

Officers shoot down new low-risk handguns over weak stopping power, liability concerns



While the National Police Agency have touted the less-lethal firearms as a good compromise, officers have concerns about effectiveness, high costs and liability risks.



Read more











━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

BTS's 'Swim' is only track by Korean band to be featured on Apple Music's 'Best Songs of 2026'

Apple Music released this year's edition of the playlist, which compiles songs "that Apple Music's editors believe defined 2026," and "Swim," the lead track of BTS's latest album "Arirang," made the list.









Read more





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━