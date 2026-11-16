Residents push back on World Heritage proposal | Seoul's French enclave

A person smells flowers at the Korea Landscape Expo held in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 13.YONHAP
Happy Friday! It's getting dark out a lot earlier these days. Time to bundle up! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.
In today's news, Seoul residents are pushing back at a proposal to give the city's Joseon-era fortifications Unesco World Heritage status, saying that it would cause regulatory hurdles for redevelopment projects.
In other stories, we walk the streets of Seorae Village in southern Seoul, a neighborhood known for its French community. And we look at North Korea's push for distinct national identity through the reshaping of its national flag.
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Today's top story
KOREA
World Heritage status? Not in my backyard, say Seoul residents.
A bid to secure Unesco World Heritage status for the Capital Fortifications of Hanyang has hit an unexpected obstacle: opposition from local residents. Hanyang was Seoul’s name during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
While the proposed designation was largely welcomed until last year, resistance has grown since the government tightened regulations on World Heritage sites earlier this year following a dispute over a high-rise redevelopment project near Jongmyo Shrine in Jongno District, central Seoul.