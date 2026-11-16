Residents push back on World Heritage proposal | Seoul's French enclave

A person smells flowers at the Korea Landscape Expo held in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 13. YONHAP

Happy Friday! It's getting dark out a lot earlier these days. Time to bundle up! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.

In today's news, Seoul residents are pushing back at a proposal to give the city's Joseon-era fortifications Unesco World Heritage status, saying that it would cause regulatory hurdles for redevelopment projects.

In other stories, we walk the streets of Seorae Village in southern Seoul, a neighborhood known for its French community. And we look at North Korea's push for distinct national identity through the reshaping of its national flag.



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Today's top story

KOREA

World Heritage status? Not in my backyard, say Seoul residents.

A bid to secure Unesco World Heritage status for the Capital Fortifications of Hanyang has hit an unexpected obstacle: opposition from local residents. Hanyang was Seoul’s name during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

While the proposed designation was largely welcomed until last year, resistance has grown since the government tightened regulations on World Heritage sites earlier this year following a dispute over a high-rise redevelopment project near Jongmyo Shrine in Jongno District, central Seoul.



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Feature of the day

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

A little France in Seoul: How Seorae Village has kept its identity alive for 40 years

Seorae Village remains Seoul’s Francophone home base, shaped by its French school, community groups and a culture that residents say can feel like a bubble.





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More stories

Used AI? Speak up or risk an F, Seoul school tells students.

Man who used AI to fake 900 million won balance and fool judge gets 7 years

CL reunites with producer Teddy at The Black Label

'No clear standards': Korea's state-run adoption program leaves children, families in limbo

Appliance makers focus on maintenance services as rising costs push Koreans to repair, not replace

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Editor's picks

KOREA

North Korea reshapes flag after 78 years

Pyongyang shortened its flag for the first time since 1948, a move analysts link to Kim Jong-un’s push for a distinct national identity.











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KOREA

Google meets Seoul’s security conditions for map data export



Google has met Seoul’s conditions for exporting high-precision Korean map data after removing coordinates and agreeing to use locally masked imagery.



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KOREA

Foreign investors abandon Korea and Taiwan, look to India as concerns about AI bubble grow



As doubts about AI spending and profitability grow, foreign investors are pulling billions out of Korea and Taiwan and turning to India's indexes, which have relatively little exposure to AI stocks.



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BUSINESS

Paying young quitters unlikely to fuel resignations

A parliamentary think tank urges broader insurance coverage and links between corporate subsidies, better wages and working conditions.









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