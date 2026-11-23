Apples are on display for sale at a large supermarket in downtown Seoul on Nov. 20 as prices for agricultural products fall 11.8 percent in comparison to the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea.YONHAP
It's Friday! Congratulations on making it through another week. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea!
In today's news, in light of a raft of AI cheating incidents in national exams, the government is eyeing multiple measures to ensure participants sit exams fairly.
In other stories, Korean dramas and films are taking inspiration from real life, particularly the youth's struggles in employment. The hit show "Dead-End Job" is leading this wave. Meanwhile, temperatures are set to drop over the weekend, with Sunday getting as cold as minus 9 degrees Celsius in some areas.
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Today's top story
KOREA
Random phone calls and CCTV: Government tightens national exam rules after AI cheating
Some test-takers at national qualification exams may now get a phone call just before their exam starts, so officials can check whether their phones are really switched off.
The random calls are among the anti-cheating measures the Ministry of Employment and Labor discussed on Thursday at the first meeting of a task force reviewing the national qualification system. Others include extending CCTV coverage to rented exam sites and disclosing the scores of each exam’s top two passers. Cheaters on national technical qualification exams would also be barred from retaking them for 10 years, up from three.