Apples are on display for sale at a large supermarket in downtown Seoul on Nov. 20 as prices for agricultural products fall 11.8 percent in comparison to the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea. YONHAP

It's Friday! Congratulations on making it through another week. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea!

In today's news, in light of a raft of AI cheating incidents in national exams, the government is eyeing multiple measures to ensure participants sit exams fairly.

In other stories, Korean dramas and films are taking inspiration from real life, particularly the youth's struggles in employment. The hit show "Dead-End Job" is leading this wave. Meanwhile, temperatures are set to drop over the weekend, with Sunday getting as cold as minus 9 degrees Celsius in some areas.



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Today's top story

KOREA

Random phone calls and CCTV: Government tightens national exam rules after AI cheating

Some test-takers at national qualification exams may now get a phone call just before their exam starts, so officials can check whether their phones are really switched off.

The random calls are among the anti-cheating measures the Ministry of Employment and Labor discussed on Thursday at the first meeting of a task force reviewing the national qualification system. Others include extending CCTV coverage to rented exam sites and disclosing the scores of each exam’s top two passers. Cheaters on national technical qualification exams would also be barred from retaking them for 10 years, up from three.



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Feature of the day

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix’s ‘Dead-End Job’ leads a wave of Korean stories where young people fight to survive

The Netflix hit is topping non-English charts by turning Korea's brutal youth job market and precarious part-time work into supernatural survival horror.





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More stories

CSAT test taker booked after camera, Bluetooth earphones found during exam

Twice's Nayeon brings her 'NA-sty' style to new solo release

Korean industry tightens security as hidden devices get smarter

Enhypen brings out its romantic side in new single 'The Sin: Parallel World'

Korean Mounjaro shoppers build their own online maps to track cheaper prescriptions at Japanese clinics

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Editor's picks

KOREA

Heavy snow advisories issued as Korea braces for bitter Sunday cold

Heavy snow is forecast for western regions and Jeju, while Sunday morning brings the weekend’s lowest temperatures nationwide.









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BUSINESS

Olive Young sees the beauty in AI shopping



Korea’s top health and beauty retailer is using AI, data and unified logistics to connect stores, apps and global expansion.



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BUSINESS

North Americans flock to convenience stores for quick and easy K-culture fix



Spending at Korea’s major chains has more than doubled as K-content and social media turn everyday shopping into a tourist activity.







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BUSINESS

AI bubble fears push lenders that bankrolled boom to pull back

Banks are cutting their exposure through deals with insurers as the issuance of asset-backed securities tumbles.











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