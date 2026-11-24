Cranes take flight at Suncheonman Bay in Jeonnam-Gwangju on Nov 23.YONHAP
Happy Monday! We've had quite a damp start to the week, but it's expected to fine up over the next few days. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea!
In today's news, concerns are rising over the sexual health of older adults as those choosing to take part in paid sex and fleeting encounters are often doing so without protection.
In other news, an incident involving SHINee's Minho at a recent marathon has got runners talking about competition rules. And the Korean government plans to implement emergency measures to stabilize the stock market, including preparations for a stabilization fund.
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Today's top story
KOREA
In Seoul’s daytime underground, older Koreans seek intimacy with few safeguards
As people live longer and healthier lives, more remain sexually active. But with many marriages sexless for decades and little access to counseling, sex education or even condoms, many are turning to paid sex and fleeting encounters, often with little thought for their sexual health.
Gov't prepares market stabilization fund due to sharp downturns in domestic, global stocks
The market stabilization fund, which will be used to purchase index-linked products, and other emergency measures follow growing turmoil in Korea's market, with the Kospi and Kosdaq having fallen more than 5 percent on Friday.