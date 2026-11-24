Cranes take flight at Suncheonman Bay in Jeonnam-Gwangju on Nov 23. YONHAP

Happy Monday! We've had quite a damp start to the week, but it's expected to fine up over the next few days. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea!

In today's news, concerns are rising over the sexual health of older adults as those choosing to take part in paid sex and fleeting encounters are often doing so without protection.

In other news, an incident involving SHINee's Minho at a recent marathon has got runners talking about competition rules. And the Korean government plans to implement emergency measures to stabilize the stock market, including preparations for a stabilization fund.



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Today's top story

KOREA

In Seoul’s daytime underground, older Koreans seek intimacy with few safeguards

As people live longer and healthier lives, more remain sexually active. But with many marriages sexless for decades and little access to counseling, sex education or even condoms, many are turning to paid sex and fleeting encounters, often with little thought for their sexual health.



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Feature of the day

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

A helping hand or a rule break? SHINee’s Minho gets marathon push, and runners are talking.

SHINee’s Minho gave up his Seoul Marathon result after a video showed him receiving a push. The incident has reignited debate over disqualification rules for amateur runners.





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More stories

Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin's son takes mother's surname

UAE marks 55th National Day with vision for future and eye toward tradition

Play 'Rohtko' blurs theater and film, questions what makes art authentic

From Seoul to New York: Felix promotes hanbok in new global fashion campaign

Never too old: Koreans keep the passion alive into their twilight years

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Editor's picks

BUSINESS

Gov't prepares market stabilization fund due to sharp downturns in domestic, global stocks

The market stabilization fund, which will be used to purchase index-linked products, and other emergency measures follow growing turmoil in Korea's market, with the Kospi and Kosdaq having fallen more than 5 percent on Friday.





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KOREA

Education chief exit accelerates Cabinet reshuffle



President Lee Jae Myung faces growing pressure to revamp his Cabinet after the education minister resigned over AI cheating concerns.



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KOREA

Super El Niño sets up Korea winter swings



Korea is forecast to see a warmer, wetter winter overall, but sharp cold spells and localized heavy snowfall remain possible.







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KOREA

Police officer severely disciplined for destroying evidence in son's murder case

A Gwangju police inspector received severe discipline after allegedly destroying evidence linked to his son’s murder conviction.











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