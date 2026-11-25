Late autumn foliage and early winter snow make an appearance at Naejangsan National Park in Jeonnam-Gwangju on Nov. 24YONHAP
Good evening on this cold Tuesday! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.
Nvidia's Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO and went back to work at the company's California headquarters. In other news, we unveil our guide to the year-end art exhibitions to check out in Korea. Meanwhile, Korean schools are set to introduce metal detectors and Wi-Fi shutdowns to stop exam cheating.
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KOREA
'Thank you all for the second chance': Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang returns for 1st day of work
Jensen Huang promised to be “a better CEO this second time around” as he returned without his usual leather jacket, instead donning a dark navy fabric jacket for his first day of work on Monday.
Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia on Monday, 11 days after resigning amid allegations involving an extramarital affair with businesswoman Alice Huang, who has been suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence.
Huang reported to the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, for his first day back at work, according to Business Insider and other reports. The company's board unanimously reinstated the CEO.