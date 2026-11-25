Late autumn foliage and early winter snow make an appearance at Naejangsan National Park in Jeonnam-Gwangju on Nov. 24 YONHAP

Good evening on this cold Tuesday! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.

Nvidia's Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO and went back to work at the company's California headquarters. In other news, we unveil our guide to the year-end art exhibitions to check out in Korea. Meanwhile, Korean schools are set to introduce metal detectors and Wi-Fi shutdowns to stop exam cheating.



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Today's top story

KOREA

'Thank you all for the second chance': Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang returns for 1st day of work

Jensen Huang promised to be “a better CEO this second time around” as he returned without his usual leather jacket, instead donning a dark navy fabric jacket for his first day of work on Monday.

Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia on Monday, 11 days after resigning amid allegations involving an extramarital affair with businesswoman Alice Huang, who has been suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence.

Huang reported to the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, for his first day back at work, according to Business Insider and other reports. The company's board unanimously reinstated the CEO.



Read more

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Feature of the day

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

Seeing the everyday anew: A guide to year-end gallery shows

Shows at Kukje Gallery, Pace Gallery and Gallery P&R reimagine familiar urban life through photography, painting, video and cross-cultural exchange.





Read more











━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

More stories

'The Glory' couple Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun reportedly break up

Bill ending restrictions on dividend timing clears key Assembly committee

Rare Goryeo Buddhist painting returns to Korea for Riot Games-funded conservation

'I made the deal': Trump says he pushed Nvidia to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO after meeting with Xi Jinping

Russian aircraft prompt brief Ulleung air raid warning, alert mistakenly identifies them as North Korean

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Editor's picks

KOREA

Korean schools turn to metal detectors, Wi-Fi shutdowns to stop AI cheating

Korean middle and high schools will introduce metal detectors, device checks and Wi-Fi shutdowns during exams to prevent AI-assisted cheating.









Read more









━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

KOREA

About 100,000 units of donated blood discarded every year, government audit finds



A government audit found the Korean Red Cross failed to investigate recurring disposal of roughly 100,000 donated blood products annually.



Read more









━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

'Five kills' and an early dismissal: BTS's V excels in reserve forces training, accounts say



Online accounts say V excelled in simulated combat during his first reserve forces session since his military discharge.







Read more







━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

KOREA

Sogang tops employment rate, Hanyang leads startup support in JoongAng University Rankings

While the two schools led their categories, many universities nationwide have been supporting student employment through career counseling, scholarships and international exchanges.











Read more





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━