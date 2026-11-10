Nvidia's Huang admits to affair | Running at your own pace in Seoul

Snow falls over the highland areas of Seoraksan National Park, Gangwon, on Nov. 9. YONHAP

It's Monday. Welcome to the start of the new week. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea!

In today's news, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to an affair in a message sent to employees. In other news, we check out a new running event that allows participants to run or walk at their own pace at Seoul's scenic bridges and parks. Meanwhile, Olive Young has outlined its plans for new stores in California.



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Today's top story

BUSINESS

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits affair with suspected Chinese spy as board launches probe

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to having an extramarital affair with a Chinese entrepreneur suspected of spying for Chinese intelligence, after reports emerged of her alleged ties to China's intelligence agency.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Huang said in a message sent to Nvidia employees Sunday. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Huang said his family had shown him love and support throughout his life, yet he had let them down. He pledged to take full responsibility for his actions and accept criticism.



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Feature of the day

KOREA

Seoul’s relaxed sunrise jog: A 5-kilometer Jamsil Bridge workout where walkers and runners set their own pace

Sium Sium Morning invites Seoul residents to exercise on scenic bridges and parks without the pressure of competition or pace.





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More stories

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Changdeok Palace's Donhwa Gate to undergo first major restoration in 29 years

Why autonomy can drive inexperienced hires away

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Editor's picks

BUSINESS

Olive Young to expand California footprint

CJ Olive Young plans to open five more stores in California by the first half of 2027, bringing the health and beauty retailer's total U.S. store count to seven.









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KOREA

Child abuse, or scaring kids straight? Korean Folk Village's 'ghost discipline' program faces probe.



Yongin officials will inspect an event at the Korean Folk Village that is supposed to scare children into behaving after a viral video led to complaints of emotional abuse.



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KOREA

Police bust drug ring involving 66 international students



Police are tracing overseas supply networks after finding seven cells, illegal overstays and an attempted ecstasy-production setup.







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KOREA

More than half of Korean men in their 30s and 40s are obese, survey finds





Areas with higher obesity rates also reported more chronic disease and high-risk drinking, while lower income and less exercise were common.









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