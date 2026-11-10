Nvidia's Huang admits to affair | Running at your own pace in Seoul

Snow falls over the highland areas of Seoraksan National Park, Gangwon, on Nov. 9.YONHAP
It's Monday. Welcome to the start of the new week. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea!
In today's news, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to an affair in a message sent to employees. In other news, we check out a new running event that allows participants to run or walk at their own pace at Seoul's scenic bridges and parks. Meanwhile, Olive Young has outlined its plans for new stores in California.
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Today's top story
BUSINESS
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits affair with suspected Chinese spy as board launches probe
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to having an extramarital affair with a Chinese entrepreneur suspected of spying for Chinese intelligence, after reports emerged of her alleged ties to China's intelligence agency.
“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Huang said in a message sent to Nvidia employees Sunday. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”
Huang said his family had shown him love and support throughout his life, yet he had let them down. He pledged to take full responsibility for his actions and accept criticism.