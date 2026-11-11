Nvidia shareholders sue Huang over affair | Why AI isn't taking over audiobooks just yet

Gingko trees turn yellow in Dalseong County, Daegu, on Nov. 10.YONHAP
Happy Tuesday! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.
In today's news, Nvidia shareholders have filed a class-action lawsuit in the United States against CEO Jensen Huang, claiming that his affair caused stocks in the company to plunge. In other stories, despite advances in AI technology, producers of audiobooks are still choosing to use voice actors for that "human touch."
Meanwhile, Boston Dynamics has unveiled a new robot model that travels on wheels.
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Today's top story
BUSINESS
Nvidia shareholders sue Huang after affair with suspected Chinese spy
Nvidia shareholders filed a class-action lawsuit against Jensen Huang and the company on Monday, a day after the CEO admitted to an affair with a woman suspected of spying for China, deepening a crisis that is starting to loosen his grip on the world’s most valuable chipmaker.
A group of shareholders filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accusing Huang and Nvidia of violating federal securities law and demanding compensation for heavy losses
The plaintiffs argue that Nvidia’s stock plunged after Huang’s affair with Alice Huang and the potential national security risks posed by her former employer, Singapore-based Megaspeed, came to light. Nvidia shares fell 4.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, wiping out $192.1 billion in market value in a single day.
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From fangirl to insider: Belgian strategist builds K-pop girl group's online presence long before debut
Once a K-pop fangirl, Liesbeth De Kesel now leads the digital content strategy for the girl group Movea, drawing on her fan experience and international perspective to connect trainees with global audiences. Read more
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'Should I replace my glasses?' Fears of AI cheating accusations grip college admissions test-takers.
Some glasses-wearing students and their parents are concerned that heavy scrutiny may affect concentration, while proctors feel unprepared to identify smart devices.