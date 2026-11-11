Nvidia shareholders sue Huang over affair | Why AI isn't taking over audiobooks just yet

Happy Tuesday! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.

In today's news, Nvidia shareholders have filed a class-action lawsuit in the United States against CEO Jensen Huang, claiming that his affair caused stocks in the company to plunge. In other stories, despite advances in AI technology, producers of audiobooks are still choosing to use voice actors for that "human touch."

Meanwhile, Boston Dynamics has unveiled a new robot model that travels on wheels.



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Today's top story

BUSINESS

Nvidia shareholders sue Huang after affair with suspected Chinese spy

Nvidia shareholders filed a class-action lawsuit against Jensen Huang and the company on Monday, a day after the CEO admitted to an affair with a woman suspected of spying for China, deepening a crisis that is starting to loosen his grip on the world’s most valuable chipmaker.

A group of shareholders filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accusing Huang and Nvidia of violating federal securities law and demanding compensation for heavy losses

The plaintiffs argue that Nvidia’s stock plunged after Huang’s affair with Alice Huang and the potential national security risks posed by her former employer, Singapore-based Megaspeed, came to light. Nvidia shares fell 4.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, wiping out $192.1 billion in market value in a single day.



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Feature of the day

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

A 'human touch': Why the audiobook industry still seeks voice actors over AI

Producers primarily use AI to fill gaps in the audiobook industry, such as creating audio versions of books that would otherwise be considered commercially unviable.





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More stories

Genesis launches GV90, Hyundai Motor Group's first car priced over 200 million won

Steel calls for ‘level playing field’ for U.S. firms, presses lawmakers on defense budget

Court rules officer who led Covid-19 response while battling cancer died in line of duty

KIS offers Morgan Stanley research to Korean retail investors

Lee So-ra takes former agency chief to court over rights to 45 songs

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Editor's picks

BUSINESS

Atlas is on a roll: Hyundai's humanoid robot trades feet for wheels

Boston Dynamics, Hyundai Motor Group's robotics subsidiary, unveiled a wheeled Atlas humanoid robot that spins, jumps and glides to test advanced whole-body control technology.









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KOREA

From fangirl to insider: Belgian strategist builds K-pop girl group's online presence long before debut



Once a K-pop fangirl, Liesbeth De Kesel now leads the digital content strategy for the girl group Movea, drawing on her fan experience and international perspective to connect trainees with global audiences.



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KOREA

'Should I replace my glasses?' Fears of AI cheating accusations grip college admissions test-takers.



Some glasses-wearing students and their parents are concerned that heavy scrutiny may affect concentration, while proctors feel unprepared to identify smart devices.







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KOREA

Baby panda Shu Bao draws 50,000 visitors in first 10 days at Everland

Everland is hosting farewell events, themed merchandise and limited final viewings as Rui Bao and Hui Bao prepare to leave for China in December.









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