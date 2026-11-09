NewJeans contract controversy | Discovering Jinan's pagodas and valleys

Persimmons hang out to dry at a farm in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, on Nov. 6. YONHAP

Happy Friday! Wow, the temperature has really dropped in the capital today! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.

In today's news, a report from The New York Times has revealed that members of K-pop girl group NewJeans signed contracts that lacked protections for minors. In other stories, we explore the valleys of Jinan. Meanwhile, the opposition party has blamed the Lee government for the Kospi's latest dip.



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Today's top story

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

NewJeans contracts lacked protections for minors, gave HYBE broad rights: Report

Contracts signed by the members of girl group NewJeans when they were between 14 and 17 years old lacked provisions to protect minors and gave the agency extensive rights to exploit their likenesses even after the terms had expired, according to The New York Times.

The contracts signed by the five NewJeans members with their agency ADOR, a label under K-pop powerhouse HYBE, while they were minors imposed greater restrictions on the artists' rights than the Korean government's standard exclusive contract, the U.S. outlet reported Thursday.



Read more

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Feature of the day

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

Who knew rocks could be so interesting? Discovering Jinan's mysterious beauty of stone and water.

From Mount Mai’s gravity-defying pagodas to cliffside valleys, Jinan offers a striking journey through Korea’s geological wonders.





Read more











━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

More stories

Korean market hit by 'Black Friday' as Kospi plunges below 5,000 after U.S. midterms

Teacher allegedly bitten by student faces abuse complaints by child’s parents

Used EV sales on secondhand app Karrot jump 54%, led by Tesla Model Y

From sandbar to cultural star: Seoul is turning Nodeul Island into the next big landmark

Household debt rises past 2 quadrillion won as both young and old struggle to stay afloat

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Editor's picks

KOREA

Opposition pins Kospi plunge on Lee government

The People Power Party blamed the Lee Jae Myung administration after the Kospi plunged below 5,000, with chip stocks leading a market sell-off.









Read more









━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

KOREA

Flu outbreak rebounds as infections rise for second straight week



Influenza infections were up for a second week after briefly dipping in October, with school-age children and older adults facing the highest risks.



Read more









━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

SPORTS

'Time to Say Goodbye': Choo Sung-hoon prepares for final MMA showdown





The 51-year-old is putting his entertainment persona on hold for one last hurrah in the cage against Chris Leben, who defeated him 16 years ago.





Read more







━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

AI meme era hits K-pop — and even tycoons are dancing to 'Neon'





The opening choreography of the hit from the new K-pop group A2O Lite has become a viral sensation, but the technology has introduced a new legal liability.









Read more





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━