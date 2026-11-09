NewJeans contract controversy | Discovering Jinan's pagodas and valleys

Persimmons hang out to dry at a farm in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, on Nov. 6.YONHAP
Happy Friday! Wow, the temperature has really dropped in the capital today! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.
In today's news, a report from The New York Times has revealed that members of K-pop girl group NewJeans signed contracts that lacked protections for minors. In other stories, we explore the valleys of Jinan. Meanwhile, the opposition party has blamed the Lee government for the Kospi's latest dip.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Today's top story
LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT
NewJeans contracts lacked protections for minors, gave HYBE broad rights: Report
Contracts signed by the members of girl group NewJeans when they were between 14 and 17 years old lacked provisions to protect minors and gave the agency extensive rights to exploit their likenesses even after the terms had expired, according to The New York Times.
The contracts signed by the five NewJeans members with their agency ADOR, a label under K-pop powerhouse HYBE, while they were minors imposed greater restrictions on the artists' rights than the Korean government's standard exclusive contract, the U.S. outlet reported Thursday.