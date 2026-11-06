Lee criticized over YouTube show | Seoul palace invites tourists to become secret agents

People take a walk on an autumn foliage trail in Sokcho, Gangwon, on Nov. 5.YONHAP
Hope you're having a wonderful Thursday! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.
In today's news, President Lee is under fire over his new YouTube show, which the People Power Party (PPP) is saying is excessive. In other stories, a nighttime tour program for Seoul's Unhyeon Palace is inviting visitors to become Joseon-era secret agents. Meanwhile, we look into why a joint bid by South and North Korea for the addition of taekwondo on the Unesco heritage list didn't quite work out.
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Today's top story
KOREA
'Just become a full-time influencer': PPP blasts Lee for new YouTube show
President Lee Jae Myung is effectively adding “another speaker” when the public wants the volume turned down, the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) said Thursday, hours before his new YouTube show premieres.
“The President’s Y,” set to premiere at 9 p.m. and air every two to three weeks, is designed to answer the public’s questions directly, but PPP members say it shows Lee has given up on being “a president for all,” a pledge he made at his inauguration in June 2025.
The Y refers to YouTube, a companion to the president’s posts on X, and doubles as a play on “why.”