Lee criticized over YouTube show | Seoul palace invites tourists to become secret agents

People take a walk on an autumn foliage trail in Sokcho, Gangwon, on Nov. 5. YONHAP

Hope you're having a wonderful Thursday! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.

In today's news, President Lee is under fire over his new YouTube show, which the People Power Party (PPP) is saying is excessive. In other stories, a nighttime tour program for Seoul's Unhyeon Palace is inviting visitors to become Joseon-era secret agents. Meanwhile, we look into why a joint bid by South and North Korea for the addition of taekwondo on the Unesco heritage list didn't quite work out.



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Today's top story

KOREA

'Just become a full-time influencer': PPP blasts Lee for new YouTube show

President Lee Jae Myung is effectively adding “another speaker” when the public wants the volume turned down, the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) said Thursday, hours before his new YouTube show premieres.

“The President’s Y,” set to premiere at 9 p.m. and air every two to three weeks, is designed to answer the public’s questions directly, but PPP members say it shows Lee has given up on being “a president for all,” a pledge he made at his inauguration in June 2025.

The Y refers to YouTube, a companion to the president’s posts on X, and doubles as a play on “why.”



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Feature of the day

KOREA

Palace intrigue: Seoul nighttime tour turns visitors into royal secret agents

Seoul’s Unhyeon Palace night tour program lets visitors become Joseon-era (1392-1910) undercover agents trying to recover a lost royal seal through games, art and tea.





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More stories

Korea to require five years of residency for basic pension starting 2027

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How K-pop disrupter behind ILLIT, Jennie morphed into ‘Katseye’s evil sister’

Convenience store owner by day, artist by night: How his flower paintings ended up on a coffee cup nationwide

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Editor's picks

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

Why South Korea’s joint Unesco bid for taekwondo with North Korea failed

South Korea can pursue its own taekwondo listing, but Unesco rules mean it cannot be evaluated until 2030 at the earliest.









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KOREA

Marriages between Korean men, Japanese women hit record high



Overall multicultural marriages edged down in 2025, while births fell and multicultural divorces rose, government data shows.



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KOREA

Democratic victory may complicate Korea's nuclear submarine plans, but 'America First' likely to stay





Democratic control of Congress may complicate Seoul’s nuclear submarine and uranium enrichment talks, though U.S. President Donald Trump’s "America First" policy is expected to endure.



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KOREA

Two U.S. service members accused of smuggling synthetic cannabis into Korea through military mail





Customs officials said the suspects allegedly hid liquid synthetic cannabis in protein supplements mailed to Camp Humphreys.









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