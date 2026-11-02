Lee criticized over comments on migrants | Seoul eyes stronger naval presence in Hormuz

People look at a display erected as part of the Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30.YONHAP
Happy Friday! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.
In today's news, President Lee's remarks on foreign workers and multicultural families are drawing criticism from his supporter base.
In other news, Korea is eyeing stronger naval operations in Hormuz to protect vessels. And tech company Apple has dropped a pinching hand from its iPad mini advertisement in Korea, with critics calling the hand gesture "anti-men."
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Today's top story
KOREA
Lee's political pandering is alienating migrants, multicultural families and his own base. Is it worth it?
President Lee Jae Myung is drawing flak from his usual supporters over recent remarks that seem to undermine foreign workers' economic contributions and the benefits provided to multicultural families.
In a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Lee said foreign workers “don't contribute as much to the national economy because they send all their wages back home,” sparking an immediate backlash. He drew further ire Wednesday after sharing a post from a conservative-leaning online community about reservations at Seoul's public postpartum care centers and questioning benefits for multicultural families.