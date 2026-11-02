Lee criticized over comments on migrants | Seoul eyes stronger naval presence in Hormuz

People look at a display erected as part of the Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30. YONHAP

Happy Friday! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.

In today's news, President Lee's remarks on foreign workers and multicultural families are drawing criticism from his supporter base.

In other news, Korea is eyeing stronger naval operations in Hormuz to protect vessels. And tech company Apple has dropped a pinching hand from its iPad mini advertisement in Korea, with critics calling the hand gesture "anti-men."



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Today's top story

KOREA

Lee's political pandering is alienating migrants, multicultural families and his own base. Is it worth it?

President Lee Jae Myung is drawing flak from his usual supporters over recent remarks that seem to undermine foreign workers' economic contributions and the benefits provided to multicultural families.

In a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Lee said foreign workers “don't contribute as much to the national economy because they send all their wages back home,” sparking an immediate backlash. He drew further ire Wednesday after sharing a post from a conservative-leaning online community about reservations at Seoul's public postpartum care centers and questioning benefits for multicultural families.



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Feature of the day

KOREA

Korea weighing naval unit role to protect Hormuz shipping, says national security chief

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Seoul is considering stronger naval operations to protect South Korean vessels and oil routes while avoiding involvement in war.





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More stories

SK Group keeps chiefs, reshuffles top executives to sharpen AI, semiconductor focus

Record profits, mounting pressures: Samsung division heads urge caution in 57th anniversary

2026 MAMA Awards to be livestreamed on YouTube

New Korean Cultural Center opens in Kuala Lumpur, bringing Hallyu beyond K-pop and dramas

Lotte Mart cuts apple prices as harvest improves

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Editor's picks

BUSINESS

Apple drops pinching hand from its Korean iPad mini ad

The edits in Apple's promotional images for the iPad mini appear linked to the so-called jibgeson, or "crab hand," controversy, with critics accusing the hand shape of being "anti-men."





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KOREA

'Ghostly noises'? North Korea's loudspeaker threat puts border residents on edge



Border residents fear a return to sleepless nights as Pyongyang threatens to resume propaganda broadcasts, though Seoul says no operations are confirmed.



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BUSINESS

Germany says EU car rules target 'certain country,' but Korean vehicles could still hit speed bump.





A German official said Hyundai and Kia vehicles made in Europe could qualify under proposed EU rules, though strict local-content requirements remain under negotiation.



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LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

Choi Bool-am, Korea’s beloved on-screen father, dies at 87

The veteran actor, beloved for “Chief Inspector” (1971-89) and “Country Diaries” (1980-2002), died at 87 after a television career spanning nearly six decades.











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