The parent of a test-taker lights a prayer candle at Jogye Temple in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 19 YONHAP

Happy CSAT day! Today, students nationwide braved the cold to sit Korea's college entrance exam as scrutiny over AI cheating allegations prompted the government to introduce multiple measures to prevent its occurrence this year. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea!

In today's news, 22 students were caught with smartphones after the government used its emergency alert system to detect cheating. In other stories, we look into why AI cheating on tests has become such a big issue in Korea. Meanwhile, the country surpassed $1 trillion in exports, being only the fourth nation to do so.



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Today's top story

KOREA

22 students caught with smartphones during college entrance exam after emergency alert

Twenty-two students were caught with smartphones during Korea's annual college entrance exam on Thursday after an emergency alert was sent to mobile devices in an effort to detect phones that students failed to surrender before the test. No cases of cheating involving advanced devices such as miniature cameras have been confirmed.

"An emergency alert sent at 8:30 a.m. led to the discovery of 22 smartphones across nine cities and provinces nationwide," Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok said during a briefing on the exam's progress Thursday.



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Feature of the day

KOREA

'People trusted the system': Why an AI cheating scandal has shaken Korea to its core

In a country where exams are believed to level the playing field and a good result is likened to a lottery ticket, news that the top scorer on a nationwide tax exam used AI to cheat has left many feeling like “there is nothing left to rely on.”





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More stories

Nationwide CSAT alert startles residents, foreigners alike

MAMA Awards goes 'interstellar' with Big Bang, CL leading lineup

BTS to kick off Asian leg of 'Arirang' world tour as Kaohsiung turns purple

Half of Koreans who changed medication on AI advice suffered side effects, survey finds

In with a bang, out with a whimper? Moreno squeaks out win over Qatar to end interim stint, but future with Korea still in doubt.

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Editor's picks

BUSINESS

From wigs to chips: Korea becomes fourth nation to hit $1 trillion in exports

AI chip demand and refined fuel prices powered Korea to a historic export milestone, though experts warn that softer AI investment, lower oil prices and U.S. trade tensions could challenge Korea’s export momentum next year.





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KOREA

Man accused of using AI to achieve perfect score on law school entrance exam found dead at Seoul motel



Lee Jin-woo was discovered on the roof of the motel after missing a planned live test meant to address allegations of AI-assisted cheating.



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LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

More than 60 of Marc Chagall's dreamlike pieces make Korean debut at Pompidou Hanwha



Centre Pompidou Hanwha’s newest show brings more than 60 pieces from the 'supernatural' artist to Korea for the first time, including a number of lesser-known works.



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BUSINESS

Bad loans at Korea’s big four banks jump 32 percent as chip boom leaves other industries behind

Non-accrual loans at Korea’s four largest banks rose 32 percent this year as struggling manufacturers and small businesses fell further behind the chip sector.







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