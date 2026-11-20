The parent of a test-taker lights a prayer candle at Jogye Temple in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 19YONHAP
Happy CSAT day! Today, students nationwide braved the cold to sit Korea's college entrance exam as scrutiny over AI cheating allegations prompted the government to introduce multiple measures to prevent its occurrence this year. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea!
In today's news, 22 students were caught with smartphones after the government used its emergency alert system to detect cheating. In other stories, we look into why AI cheating on tests has become such a big issue in Korea. Meanwhile, the country surpassed $1 trillion in exports, being only the fourth nation to do so.
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Today's top story
KOREA
22 students caught with smartphones during college entrance exam after emergency alert
Twenty-two students were caught with smartphones during Korea's annual college entrance exam on Thursday after an emergency alert was sent to mobile devices in an effort to detect phones that students failed to surrender before the test. No cases of cheating involving advanced devices such as miniature cameras have been confirmed.
"An emergency alert sent at 8:30 a.m. led to the discovery of 22 smartphones across nine cities and provinces nationwide," Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok said during a briefing on the exam's progress Thursday.
'People trusted the system': Why an AI cheating scandal has shaken Korea to its core
In a country where exams are believed to level the playing field and a good result is likened to a lottery ticket, news that the top scorer on a nationwide tax exam used AI to cheat has left many feeling like “there is nothing left to rely on.”
From wigs to chips: Korea becomes fourth nation to hit $1 trillion in exports
AI chip demand and refined fuel prices powered Korea to a historic export milestone, though experts warn that softer AI investment, lower oil prices and U.S. trade tensions could challenge Korea’s export momentum next year.