K-defense faces mounting challenges | Seoul's gingko tree dilemma

Farmers demonstrate traditional techniques at a field in Hongcheon County, Gangwon, on Nov. 3. YONHAP

Happy Tuesday! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.

In today's news, Korea's defense industry is under pressure as overseas orders slow and earnings dip. In other stories, Seoul is weighing solutions to its smelly ginkgo tree problem. And one of our reporters hikes up Mount Bukhan to see whether it's worth a slot on your Seoul itinerary.



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Today's top story

BUSINESS

Korean arms makers face mounting challenges as Ukraine war windfall fades

Touted as Korea's next major export pillar just a few years ago, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the defense industry is now facing mounting challenges at home and abroad.

Overseas orders are slowing as Europe steers purchases toward its own suppliers, and earnings are weakening. At home, the troubles differ by company. Hanwha Aerospace, the country's largest defense contractor, is absorbing the cost of a deadly explosion at its Daejeon plant, while LIG Defense & Aerospace (LIG D&A) faces a two-year ban on government contracts over accusations of bribery.

Korean defense had a record 2025, with the four largest contractors crossing 40 trillion won ($30.2 billion) in combined revenue for the first time and ending the year with more than 120 trillion won in order backlogs, but the streak is thinning.



Read more

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Feature of the day

KOREA

Seoul’s ginkgo dilemma: Golden streets, rotten-egg shoes and an expensive environmental debate

As pungent autumn fruit sparks complaints, Seoul weighs expensive tree replacements against the environmental value of its aging female ginkgos.





Read more











━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

More stories

Lee says welfare for vulnerable must be 'fair,' calls for creation of cybersecurity czar

A year after APEC summit, Gyeongju builds on success with tourist initiatives, cultural preservation expertise

Beyond pop-ups and palaces, international visitors turn to Korean sports

Full operations of express GTX-A derailed again as reinforcement issue forces yearlong delay

'The Remarried Empress,' the highly anticipated royal fantasy, releases today in a 'surprise launch'

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Editor's picks

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

Is climbing Mount Bukhan worth a spot on your Seoul itinerary? My aching legs still say yes.

A firsthand climb reveals why Seoul’s toughest urban mountain rewards hikers with sweeping views, autumn color and sore legs.









Read more









━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

14,900 won for a burger? Celebrity chef collabs test how much Korean diners will pay for fast food.



Fast-food chains such as Mom's Touch are banking on star chefs and premium flavors, but rising prices are testing whether the gourmet upgrades feel worth it.



Read more









━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

BUSINESS

Men over 30 are clearing CU shelves of Rescene bread





CU sold 2 million Rescene photo card pastries in a month, driven largely by male shoppers aged 30 and older.





Read more







━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

KOREA

President’s passport data likely caused by internal upload to Google-run malware scanning platform, experts say





Korea is investigating whether an internal mistake or automated security scan leaked personal data of President Lee Jae Myung and 167 others.









Read more





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━