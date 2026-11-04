K-defense faces mounting challenges | Seoul's gingko tree dilemma

Farmers demonstrate traditional techniques at a field in Hongcheon County, Gangwon, on Nov. 3.YONHAP
Happy Tuesday! Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.
In today's news, Korea's defense industry is under pressure as overseas orders slow and earnings dip. In other stories, Seoul is weighing solutions to its smelly ginkgo tree problem. And one of our reporters hikes up Mount Bukhan to see whether it's worth a slot on your Seoul itinerary.
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Today's top story
BUSINESS
Korean arms makers face mounting challenges as Ukraine war windfall fades
Touted as Korea's next major export pillar just a few years ago, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the defense industry is now facing mounting challenges at home and abroad.
Overseas orders are slowing as Europe steers purchases toward its own suppliers, and earnings are weakening. At home, the troubles differ by company. Hanwha Aerospace, the country's largest defense contractor, is absorbing the cost of a deadly explosion at its Daejeon plant, while LIG Defense & Aerospace (LIG D&A) faces a two-year ban on government contracts over accusations of bribery.
Korean defense had a record 2025, with the four largest contractors crossing 40 trillion won ($30.2 billion) in combined revenue for the first time and ending the year with more than 120 trillion won in order backlogs, but the streak is thinning.