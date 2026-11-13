Inside Nvidia's leadership crisis | Korean youth takes up healthier habits

At an event titled "Sharing Kimchi with Love for Single-Parent Families" held at the Yanggu County Youth Training Center in Gangwon Province, local officials and members of the Council of Women's Organizations are shown preparing kimchi. Nov. 12. YONHAP

Happy Thursday! It’s my privilege to send out the newsletter to you all as Sterling takes a much-deserved 24 hours off. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.

In today’s global news, as Nvidia’s board investigates reports that CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign spy operation, we look at possible successors. In national news, Koreans in their 20s and 30s are putting down the bottle and picking up Pilates in a shift toward healthier habits.

We’ll also take a look at a stabbing suspected of being motivated by misogyny, a one-on-one between Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan, Korea’s push to let doctors other than OB-GYNs prescribe the abortion pill and foreign arrivals topping 20 million for the first time. Let’s check it out!



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Today's top story

KOREA

With Huang’s leadership on the line, CFO and chief engineer emerge at favored candidates

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has never anointed a successor, but many analysts and investors see two people as particularly likely candidates, at least for the short term: Nvidia's uber-engineer Ian Buck and chief financial officer Colette Kress.

Nvidia's board is meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to oust Huang, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the world's dominant supplier of AI processors grapples with reports of two extramarital affairs involving its longtime leader. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the board meeting.



Read more

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Feature of the day

BUSINESS

Off the sauce, in the sauna: Young Koreans shift spending toward well-being, health

Alcohol consumption among people in their 20s and 30s is giving way to healthy eating, running and sports and water-based rejuvenation.





Read more















━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

More stories

Lee set to attend Asean, APEC summits as North Korea diplomacy speculation intensifies

Morning temperatures forecast to plunge into negative territory on college admissions test day

Tomorrow X Together collaborates with Safehouse for literary pop-up ahead of ninth EP's release

Seoul watches possible Trump-Xi-Putin summit at APEC

Regulators reject Kosdaq price-limit rumor

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Editor's picks

KOREA

'Dozens of cuts in her uniform': Family of stabbed Korail worker suspects misogyny

The victim’s family urged authorities not to let the suspect’s mental illness lessen his sentence as police pursue attempted murder charges.









Read more









━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

SPORTS

Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan talk one-on-one despite rumored rift



The conversation comes after Hwang Hee-chan faced backlash for reportedly snub Son Heung-min while coming on as a substitute in a friendly last month, a moment that critics attributed to their rumored dispute.



Read more









━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

KOREA

Korea considers allowing non-OB-GYN doctors to prescribe abortion pills



The government is weighing a certification system that would allow doctors outside of obstetrics and gynecology specialties to prescribe abortion pills ahead of the medication's planned 2027 rollout.



Read more













━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

KOREA

Annual foreign tourist arrivals top 20 million for first time

The jump in inbound visitors brought with it a rise in spending, up 47.7 percent to 14.9 trillion won ($11.9 billion) through September.









Read more





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━