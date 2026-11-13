Inside Nvidia's leadership crisis | Korean youth takes up healthier habits

At an event titled "Sharing Kimchi with Love for Single-Parent Families" held at the Yanggu County Youth Training Center in Gangwon Province, local officials and members of the Council of Women's Organizations are shown preparing kimchi. Nov. 12.YONHAP
Happy Thursday! It’s my privilege to send out the newsletter to you all as Sterling takes a much-deserved 24 hours off. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea.
In today’s global news, as Nvidia’s board investigates reports that CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign spy operation, we look at possible successors. In national news, Koreans in their 20s and 30s are putting down the bottle and picking up Pilates in a shift toward healthier habits.
We’ll also take a look at a stabbing suspected of being motivated by misogyny, a one-on-one between Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan, Korea’s push to let doctors other than OB-GYNs prescribe the abortion pill and foreign arrivals topping 20 million for the first time. Let’s check it out!
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Today's top story
KOREA
With Huang’s leadership on the line, CFO and chief engineer emerge at favored candidates
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has never anointed a successor, but many analysts and investors see two people as particularly likely candidates, at least for the short term: Nvidia's uber-engineer Ian Buck and chief financial officer Colette Kress.
Nvidia's board is meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to oust Huang, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the world's dominant supplier of AI processors grapples with reports of two extramarital affairs involving its longtime leader. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the board meeting.
Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan talk one-on-one despite rumored rift
The conversation comes after Hwang Hee-chan faced backlash for reportedly snub Son Heung-min while coming on as a substitute in a friendly last month, a moment that critics attributed to their rumored dispute. Read more
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Korea considers allowing non-OB-GYN doctors to prescribe abortion pills
The government is weighing a certification system that would allow doctors outside of obstetrics and gynecology specialties to prescribe abortion pills ahead of the medication's planned 2027 rollout.