Inconsiderate, ostentatious or just unnecessary? Why Koreans shy away from sunglasses.

From left: Pedestrians walk on a sunny day in Seodaemun District, western Seoul; Spectators wear sunglasses during a semifinal match at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Britain, on July 9. NEWS1, REUTERS

People out and about prefer shade over shades when the sun is out in force, for what may be historical, cultural and even biological reasons.

"Sunny," read the iPhone weather app, with a bright yellow sun emoji below it.

"Use sun protection until 3 p.m.," the app warned.

It was indeed a sunny Tuesday in Jongno District, central Seoul. Some pedestrians carried small parasols, while others wore caps pulled low over their faces or sun masks that covered their faces from just below the eyes down to their necks.

Those without either did whatever they could to escape the sun. Many huddled beneath large public sunshades installed at intersections, while others sought refuge in whatever shade they could find, whether cast by nearby buildings or temporary construction walls.

Those with nowhere to hide raised their hands to shield their faces and eyes from the glare as they hurried through the streets during lunchtime.





People use their hands to shield their eyes from the sunlight in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 21. WOO JI-WON

Yet one familiar form of sun protection was conspicuously missing: sunglasses.

At busy intersections, where large crowds waited for traffic lights to change, there were rarely more than one or two pairs of sunglasses in sight, and sometimes none at all.

"I don't wear sunglasses typically," said Choi Jae-yoon, an office worker walking through Gwanghwamun Square without anything to shield his eyes. "If it's sunny, I'd rather use a cap."

The few people spotted wearing sunglasses appeared to be mostly foreign visitors.

"It's a first necessity for the sun," said Nathan Mirten, who was visiting Korea from France with a friend. Both were wearing black sunglasses.

Most pedestrians crossing the street in Jongno District, central Seoul, are not wearing sunglasses on Oct. 21. WOO JI-WON

"I always wear them on sunny days. […] In Europe, almost 100 percent of people would wear sunglasses on sunny days."

Sunglasses were even harder to spot in Sinchon, western Seoul, a neighborhood home to several major universities.

"Nobody really wears them here," said Im Ji-min, a student at Yonsei University. "If they wear them [at school], people think they are trying to be funny. [People on campus] just don't wear it."

This reluctance to wear sunglasses extends beyond the streets of Seoul.

In a 2020 survey of 134 people in their 20s conducted by researchers led by Kang Hyung-goo, a professor at Catholic Kwandong University, that was published in the Journal of Korean Ophthalmic Optics Society this year, 76.1 percent of respondents said they rarely wore sunglasses.

Although the study covered only a small group of young adults, it offers a glimpse into how infrequently Koreans wear sunglasses.

Rows of colorful sunglasses are displayed at an expo in Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 5. YONHAP

The result, although limited, stood in stark contrast to responses in other countries.

A 2024 survey of 1,329 people conducted by OpinionWay for the French optical retailer Krys reported that 91 percent of French respondents wore sunglasses regularly or occasionally. In the United States, a 2023 survey of 2,206 adults conducted by Morning Consult for the Vision Council found that around 70 percent wore sunglasses outdoors at least some of the time.







A pair for vacation, not everyday life

But the absence of sunglasses on Korean streets does not necessarily mean people don't own them.

A survey by Real Optical Research, reported by Korea Optical News in January, found that 99 percent of the 339 respondents owned at least one pair of sunglasses, while 33.6 percent owned two or three pairs.

So if people own sunglasses, why aren't they wearing them more often?

A member of girl group BabyMonster wears sunglasses at Incheon International Airport on Aug. 21. NEWS1

"I only wear sunglasses when I'm on vacation," said a middle school student surnamed Jang, who owns a pair of sunglasses but was not wearing one on a recent Tuesday in Jongno District. "If the sunlight bothers my eyes, I just put up with it. I'd rather wear a cap if the sun is too bright."

Sunglasses are often considered something to bring out for a weekend outing or a vacation abroad rather than an ordinary day in the city.

Choi, the office worker, also said he doesn't wear sunglasses on regular workdays, instead wearing them "when I am traveling abroad or going out."

For them, sunglasses are less an everyday necessity than a fashion accessory.

"I consider them a fashion item, and I think many others do these days," Choi said.

The survey also suggests that sunglasses often serve as a fashion item. Some 33.6 percent of respondents said they owned two or three pairs, while another 15 percent said they had four to six. Having multiple pairs reflects an interest in different styles as well as practical needs.

A Gentle Monster store JOONGANGILBO Jenny wears Gentle Monster sunglass SCREEN CAPTURE

That emphasis on fashion can be seen in how some Korean eyewear brands market their products, highlighting style and self-expression rather than simply protection from the sun.

One prominent example is Gentle Monster, the Korean eyewear brand founded in 2011, which has helped turn sunglasses into fashion statements through experimental designs and celebrity collaborations.

Gary Bott, Gentle Monster's former brand director, told the fashion magazine DSCENE in a 2019 interview that eyewear was "an individual expression of style."

The brand has since collaborated with fashion houses including Fendi, Moncler and Maison Margiela, as well as K-pop star Jennie of Blackpink, further cementing its image as a fashion-forward eyewear brand.







Don't hide your eyes

Wearing sunglasses means covering one's eyes.

When eye contact is often associated with sincerity, attentiveness and respect, covering one's eyes with sunglasses and not making eye contact can make others uncomfortable, said Kwak Keum-joo, an emeritus psychology professor at Seoul National University.

"When you can't make eye contact, it can create a sense of distance or make the conversation feel less sincere," Kwak added. "The other person might feel that you're not being considerate toward them,"





Former President Park Chung-hee (1917-1979),ceter, is seen wearing sunglasses while delivering remarks at a dinner he hosted during his visit to Japan on Nov. 12, 1961. JOONGANG PHOTO







Sunglasses first gained a foothold in Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, when U.S. soldiers arrived wearing them. They became closely associated with power and authority, particularly through former President Park Chung Hee, who ruled Korea for nearly two decades under an authoritarian government and was frequently photographed wearing dark sunglasses with his military uniform.

"He held tremendous power, to be honest," Kwak said. "It was almost like his trademark."

"In a way, sunglasses came to be perceived as something of a symbol of people in power," she added. "Back then, wearing sunglasses wasn't that common, either. "

That association with power and status may persist today, reinforced by celebrities and influential figures who wear sunglasses today, making ordinary people feel self-conscious about wearing them in everyday situations, Kwak suggested.

"When celebrities wear sunglasses, people simply accept it because they're celebrities," Kwak said. "And if a company chairman or CEO appears wearing sunglasses, people might even think they look stylish."







Wear sunglasses

One theory sometimes offered to explain why sunglasses are less common in Korea comes down to eye color.

Many East Asians have dark brown irises, while lighter-colored irises are more common among people of European ancestry.

Shin Hyun-jin, an ophthalmologist at Konkuk University Medical Center, acknowledged that people in the West generally have lighter-colored irises than East Asians and that iris color can affect how light is transmitted and scattered inside the eye.

Tourists at Gyeongbok Palace wear sunglasses on June 14. NEWS1

"Studies have found that people with light blue irises have more scattered light inside the eye than those with brown irises."

But that does not necessarily mean Westerners experience greater discomfort from sunlight, Shin said.

"We need to distinguish between the scattering of light that reduces visual clarity and the subjective discomfort caused by bright light. Research findings on the relationship between iris color and subjective sensitivity to glare have been inconsistent."

Regardless of eye color, he added, protecting one's eyes from ultraviolet radiation is important — and not just on vacation or particularly sunny days.

"Long-term exposure to ultraviolet [UV] rays is known to increase the risk of cataracts and pterygium. […] That's why it helps to make UV protection a habit during daytime outdoor activities such as walking or exercising, not just during the sunny summer months. UV rays can reach the ground even on cloudy days, and reflected sunlight from water or snow can also pose risks."

When choosing sunglasses, the ophthalmologist emphasized that UV protection matters far more than how dark the lenses are or how much they cost.

"Look for labels indicating 99 to 100 percent protection against UVA and UVB rays, and choose sunglasses that adequately cover the area around the eyes."





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]