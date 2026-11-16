Huang's departure and Korean chips | A piece of France in Seoul

Worshippers pray for success in the upcoming College Scholastic Ability Test at Jogye Temple in Jongno District, central Seoul, on the afternoon of Nov. 12, a week before the 2027 college entrance exam. JANG JIN-YOUNG

It's a chilly, rainy late autumn day here in Seoul. If you're in Korea, I hope you're staying warm and dry.

In this edition of weekend long reads, we look at the impact Jensen Huang's sudden departure as Nvidia chief will have on Korean chipmakers, examine the challenges faced by Korea's state-run adoption program, visit a little piece of France in Seoul, learn about why Korea's audiobook industry prefers human voice actors over AI and explain why more Koreans in their 30s and older are taking entry-level civil service exams.

Without further ado, here are the long reads.

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Jensen Huang’s exit clouds future Nvidia demand for Korean chipmakers

Jensen Huang's resignation from Nvidia will likely cast uncertainty over the company’s close ties with key Korean chip suppliers SK hynix and Samsung Electronics and its prospects for aggressive memory purchases, though existing long-term supply agreements are unlikely to suffer a major blow.

Huang resigned from all his positions at Nvidia, the company he co-founded, on Thursday, stepping down as president, CEO and a member of the board of directors. The board appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Huang's departure has sent shock waves through the semiconductor industry and beyond, raising questions about Nvidia's future strategy and the fate of partnerships cultivated under his leadership.

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'No clear standards': Korea's state-run adoption program leaves children, families in limbo

A 38-year-old mother in Korea is keeping toys and books even though her child outgrew them long ago. They are meant for a second child her family hopes to adopt.

“We used to have many more books for infants, but the second child is taking so long that we’ve lent them to a neighbor for now,” she told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Tuesday.

Ahead of applying for the adoption process, her family moved into a bigger home, complete with a playroom that would have space for two children.



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A little France in Seoul: How Seorae Village has kept its identity alive for 40 years

When the school day ends, a small playground just off the main road of Seorae Village in Seoul’s southern Seocho District fills with the lilting sound of French, as children from the nearby French school and their parents spill in.

Korean neighbors drop by too, but most afternoons, the playground belongs to French speakers.

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A 'human touch': Why the audiobook industry still seeks voice actors over AI

AI-generated voices are now nearly indistinguishable from those of real people and can even faithfully reproduce regional accents.

For voice actors in the audiobook industry, this means facing scrutiny over whether AI can easily replace them, especially since the technology can turn written words into natural-sounding speech in a fraction of the time that it takes actors to record the same text.

Yet inside a recording studio in western Seoul, six voice actors were busy bringing the characters from the popular web novel “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint” (2018-20) to life.

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Why more and more Koreans in 30s and up turn to entry-level civil service exams





Every evening, a 30-year-old woman surnamed Yoon leaves her office and takes the subway to a civil service exam academy in Noryangjin, the western Seoul neighborhood long synonymous with aspiring civil servants. Cram schools crowd its streets, rents are comparatively low and cheap eateries are everywhere.

Upon arriving, Yoon grabs a quick dinner at a food stall or a nearby restaurant before heading to class, which starts at 7 p.m.

“I always feel rushed because I don’t really have that much time,” Yoon told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Thursday. “When I’m too tired, I take online classes instead, but either way, I have to study for at least two hours every night.”