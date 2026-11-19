A pre-event is held for the 2026 Lotte Town Christmas Market in the outdoor plaza of the Lotte Department Store in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 18. YONHAP

It's Wednesday. We're halfway through the week, and it's about to get pretty cold from now on. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea!

In today's news, a cybersecurity firm has found AI-powered, exam-cheating tools for sale on Telegram channels, with the largest channel having around 23,000 subscribers.

In other news, new statistics have found that going to a prestigious university isn't as important as once thought, when it comes to landing better job prospects. And Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit. .



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Today's top story

KOREA

‘Bilk Road’: Chinese-language Telegram channels peddle AI exam-cheating tools

A Korean cybersecurity firm detected signs of AI-powered exam cheating tools and techniques exchanges on Chinese-language Telegram channels.

Chinese-language Telegram channels advertised AI-equipped calculators for exams and devices that purportedly evade metal detectors and work even when radio signals are blocked, according to data intelligence and cybersecurity company S2W on Wednesday.

Some posts also claimed to offer overseas shipping and proxy test-taking services abroad. The largest channel the firm verified had more than 23,000 subscribers as of Tuesday.



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Feature of the day

KOREA

Prestigious universities, better job prospects? The numbers tell another story.

While there is a touch of truth to the age-old mindset correlating a degree from a top school and a "better" future, it isn't everything.





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More stories

Seoul Global Job Fair gives international job seekers opportunities, advice

False citing: Paper retractions come into focus as AI hallucinations blur academia's vision

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon to kick off Asia tour with Seoul concerts in January

Arte Museum opens first Japan venue near Nagoya with immersive digital art

Oh, now you care: Women's rights activists say AI cheating crisis reflects years of ignored warnings about hidden cameras

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Editor's picks

KOREA

Lee tells Xi that peace on Korean Peninsula serves shared interests

At their Shenzhen summit, the leaders also pledged deeper economic cooperation as regional security talks loom.







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BUSINESS

Nvidia posts 14th straight record quarter a week after Huang's exit



Revenue surged 103 percent on year and 20 percent from the second quarter this year, exceeding Wall Street estimates.



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KOREA

More Koreans see marriage as necessary, but job insecurity stands in the way



Acceptance of childbirth and cohabitation outside marriage continues to grow as traditional family views weaken.



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BUSINESS

Hanwha antidrone radar to enter U.S. market with pilot export deal

Hanwha Systems will supply compact AESA radars to U.S. defense firm Rebellion Industries for potential deployment at civilian facilities.











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