A pre-event is held for the 2026 Lotte Town Christmas Market in the outdoor plaza of the Lotte Department Store in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 18.YONHAP
It's Wednesday. We're halfway through the week, and it's about to get pretty cold from now on. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea!
In today's news, a cybersecurity firm has found AI-powered, exam-cheating tools for sale on Telegram channels, with the largest channel having around 23,000 subscribers.
In other news, new statistics have found that going to a prestigious university isn't as important as once thought, when it comes to landing better job prospects. And Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit. .
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Today's top story
KOREA
‘Bilk Road’: Chinese-language Telegram channels peddle AI exam-cheating tools
A Korean cybersecurity firm detected signs of AI-powered exam cheating tools and techniques exchanges on Chinese-language Telegram channels.
Chinese-language Telegram channels advertised AI-equipped calculators for exams and devices that purportedly evade metal detectors and work even when radio signals are blocked, according to data intelligence and cybersecurity company S2W on Wednesday.
Some posts also claimed to offer overseas shipping and proxy test-taking services abroad. The largest channel the firm verified had more than 23,000 subscribers as of Tuesday.