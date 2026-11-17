Welcome back! Hope you had a relaxing weekend with plenty of rest before the start of the new week. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea!

In today's news, test papers for Korea's College Scholastic Ability Test are being distributed under police escort ahead of the exam set for Thursday.

In other stories, we speak to North Korean defector Cha Wi-seong, who escaped from the country at the age of 11 and now works as an actor in South Korea. We also take a look at the progress on SK hynix's chip fab under construction in Yongin, Gyeonggi.



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Today's top story

KOREA

CSAT exam papers begin nationwide distribution under tight security ahead of Thursday's test

Distribution of question papers and answer sheets for Thursday's 2027 national college entrance exam began Monday across 85 testing districts nationwide and will continue through Wednesday.

The transportation process of College Scholastic Ability Test files will involve officials responsible for receiving the exam materials in each testing district, staff from regional education offices and coordinators from the Ministry of Education, according to the ministry on Monday. Police vehicles will escort the shipments.

Once delivered to their respective testing districts, the question papers and answer sheets will be stored at designated locations under tight security until Wednesday, the day before the exam. They will then be transported to 1,312 testing centers nationwide on Thursday morning.



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Feature of the day

KOREA

‘I don’t want to hide where I was born’: North Korean defector Cha Wi-seong on acting and belonging

After escaping North Korea at 11, Cha Wi-seong built a life on Seoul’s stages while grappling with financial hardship, identity and his wish for an ordinary future.





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More stories

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Once a source of national pride, Korean football is losing form both on and off the pitch

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Editor's picks

KOREA

Inside SK hynix’s $655 million chip test bed

SK hynix is building the $655 million Trinity Fab in Yongin, a production-grade semiconductor test bed designed to help suppliers speed up mass production of memory chip technologies.







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KOREA

Even as audiences return, Korea's movie theaters continue to disappear



Multiplex chains are betting on premium formats, concerts and VR events to improve profits as they seek new ways to retain moviegoers.



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BUSINESS

Winter kimchi preparations cheapest since 2020 as cabbage prices plunge



Mild weather resulted in a good harvest for a range of farm products, including scallions, green onions and radishes.



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KOREA

Hotels that cancel bookings to resell rooms at higher prices face 200% penalty

The proposed rules also expand remedies for discontinued appliance parts and raise compensation for high-speed rail delays of 90 minutes or more.







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