A tree shows its autumn colors in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Nov. 16.YONHAP
Welcome back! Hope you had a relaxing weekend with plenty of rest before the start of the new week. Here are the stories you need to know in Korea!
In today's news, test papers for Korea's College Scholastic Ability Test are being distributed under police escort ahead of the exam set for Thursday.
In other stories, we speak to North Korean defector Cha Wi-seong, who escaped from the country at the age of 11 and now works as an actor in South Korea. We also take a look at the progress on SK hynix's chip fab under construction in Yongin, Gyeonggi.
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Today's top story
KOREA
CSAT exam papers begin nationwide distribution under tight security ahead of Thursday's test
Distribution of question papers and answer sheets for Thursday's 2027 national college entrance exam began Monday across 85 testing districts nationwide and will continue through Wednesday.
The transportation process of College Scholastic Ability Test files will involve officials responsible for receiving the exam materials in each testing district, staff from regional education offices and coordinators from the Ministry of Education, according to the ministry on Monday. Police vehicles will escort the shipments.
Once delivered to their respective testing districts, the question papers and answer sheets will be stored at designated locations under tight security until Wednesday, the day before the exam. They will then be transported to 1,312 testing centers nationwide on Thursday morning.