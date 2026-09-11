16 strangers, 10 minutes each: Why dating in Korea comes with a time limit and a checklist

Young men and women are gathered at a cafe in Seoul, taking part in a speed-dating event. TALK BLOSSOM

Time is money, and with money at a premium as the cost of living goes up, young people are looking for romance in an efficient — and gatekept — way.

“Ding! Ten minutes are up, please switch seats."

Somewhere along the way, blind dates got a stopwatch. Ten minutes to size up a total stranger's job, hobbies and whether there's any spark at all — then the buzzer goes off, and it's on to the next one.

Korea's 20- and 30-somethings aren't just dating anymore; they're speedrunning through half a dozen strangers in a single sitting called “rotation sogaeting,” the revolving version of an arranged blind date in Korea.

Speed-dating isn't entirely new to Korea, and certainly isn't in other countries, but here, it comes with a literal checklist.

From tight groups of 16-on-16 to sprawling gatherings of 150-on-150, strangers across Seoul are cycling through each other and mentally ticking off criteria in a single evening. What could seem like a quick fad is becoming ingrained in Korea's dating culture.

What exactly is 'rotation sogaeting '?

Rotation speed-dating schedule. Events are mostly held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and each time slot has restrictions on men's height or occupation. SCREEN CAPTURE

Participants — usually meeting in a cafe or rented event space — begin by filling out a profile card which includes a few details like name, age, neighborhood, job, height, religion, ideal type.

Women stay seated at their tables while men do the moving, shifting one seat over every 10 to 15 minutes to work through a mix of small talk and light interrogation — job, hobbies, what they're looking for — before a host signals and the men move to the next table.

Group sizes range from a modest four-on-four to megagatherings with over 100 participants.

Once the rotation ends, each participant privately submits the names of their top two or three picks. Only if both sides list each other does a staff member step in to exchange phone numbers on their behalf; pick someone who didn't pick you back, and their number simply stays out of reach.

The exact mechanics vary widely by host. Some events let participants hand over their own number directly rather than going through a manager, and the cap on how many names you can submit shifts from one event to the next. From there, it plays out like any other courtship — a coffee, a meal, and whatever follows is left entirely up to the two people involved.

Entry runs around 30,000 won ($22), and a certificate of employment and a photo are mandatory. Most organizers vet applicants before anyone gets through the door, such as height for men — generally taller than 173 centimeters (5 feet 8 inches) — and the size of the company they work at.

"We run these Thursday through Sunday in Seoul, and about 400 people — split evenly by gender — show up every week," Yang Bo-hyeon, founder of Love Matching, the earliest rotation dating company in Korea, said in a recent interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

“Foreigners are increasingly part of the crowd, too — but we check their employment records to filter out tourists looking for a one-off novelty,” Yang added.

Love Matching’s profit, which totaled about 150 million won ($112,000) in 2022, the first year he started the business, has more than quadrupled to some 600 million won as of last year. The total attendance has now crossed 55,000 participants.

More than 300 couples got married within the first two years of his company's existence. He stopped counting after that, guessing, "It's probably double by now.”

An application page for rotation speed-dating events held by region — which includes places like Chuncheon, Gangwon. SCREEN CAPTURE

An application for the rotation speed-dating company Talk Blossom requires that both men and women meet at least one standard. For men: At least 180 centimeters (5 feet, 11 inches) tall, or employment at a reputable company, or home ownership in Seoul or the greater metropolitan area, or an annual salary of 60 million won ($44,600) or more. For women, the salary bar is lower, at 35 million won, and there's also an option to submit 3 photos instead. SCREEN CAPTURE





Young Korean men and women are gathered at a bar in Seoul for a rotation date. LOVE MATCHING

What's driving young Korean to trade romance for volume?

Ask participants why they came, and the answer is almost always the same: efficiency.

"Signing up with a matchmaking agency alone can cost millions of won just to get started. A regular blind date, even a bad one, eats up two or three hours and real money," said a 35-year-old office worker in Seoul surnamed Kang.

“But through rotation sogaeting, I meet more people for less, and I get to choose."

In fact, Duo, Korea's largest marquee matchmaker, has membership fees that run from 3 million won to 60 million won, while Gaeyeon costs 1.2 million won to 30 million won. Those fees don't even cover the date itself — dinner, coffee, whatever comes next is a separate bill entirely.

At Duo's entry tier, which typically covers five introductions, that works out to at least 500,000 won ($375) per person met — for what amounts to a fairly basic matching service, with corresponding odds of a good fit.

Pay more, and the price climbs fast. Clients seeking a finely curated match — someone with a specific profession, income bracket or physical type, set up by a manager who screens candidates closely and follows up after each date — can end up spending as much as 10 million won per introduction.

Matchmakers justify the premium by pointing to what they claim is rigorous vetting, such as background checks, income verification, sometimes even a look into a candidate's family.

For a 28-year-old designer surnamed Kim, the calculus is less financial than emotional. Turning down a blind date set up by a friend, she said, carries a particular kind of guilt. A rotation format strips that out entirely.

"You don't have to reject anyone, and no one has to reject you," Kim said. "That's what makes it comfortable."

Then what's really pushing Koreans toward rotation dating?

A sheet handed out at a rotational speed-dating event, where you can jot down notes on what each person you meet is like and then pick two of them, in this photo provided by the reader. KOREA JOONGANG DAILY

That's the point where not everyone is cheering — some experts see something more troubling in the mechanics of a dating culture that is starting to resemble job interviews.

"This generation grew up being sorted and evaluated in a hypercompetitive society, and that instinct is bleeding into how they approach relationships," said Kwak Keum-joo, a psychology professor at Seoul National University.

"In a way, it's treating people like products to be selected off a shelf."

Many hosts do, in practice, quietly screen out applicants with lower-paying jobs, or reject men and women who fall short on height or looks.

Talk Blossom, a rotation date company, runs what it calls a "Verified Office Workers Rotation Date," requiring applicants to meet at least one item on a checklist before they're even allowed to sign up.

The checklist for men includes employment at a major conglomerate or public company, a certain civil servant grade, property in Seoul or the greater metropolitan area, a salary of at least 60 million won a year or a height of at least 180 centimeters.

Women face a similar set of criteria, but their income bar drops to 35 million won. Fall short of even that, and there's a final option — submit three photographs to be judged and approved by the organizers as attractive enough. Applications that clear none of the requirements are automatically denied.

The trade-off of convenience in exchange for access to a certain quality of potential partners shows up as a kind of detachment, some participants say.

"If the people at one event aren't great, I stop even trying [at that event]," admitted an engineer in his late 30s surnamed Baek, regular on the circuit. "For 30,000 won, I can just meet 10 more new people next week."

Young men and women are gathered at a cinema in Seoul for a rotation date. LOVE MATCHING







Korea is known for low marriage and birth rates, so why is dating booming?

Experts argue the desire for connection never disappeared — it simply grew more cautious, squeezed by soaring housing costs and the cost of living.

Where once people met organically through school or work, they're now willing to pay for a faster, more deliberate search.

"The desire for relationships hasn't gone away — the method has changed," said Lee Hong-joo, a professor of consumer economics at Sookmyung Women's University. “The trend will keep fragmenting by profession, age and values, with more rigorously vetted premium options ahead.”

The numbers support the theory. Korea's marriage rate, which bottomed out in 2022 to a 35-year low of 3.7 per 1,000 people, began climbing again in 2023 — the first rebound in 12 years, driven in part by a wave of government economic policies aimed at making marriage and childbirth feel more attainable. By 2025, the rate had reached 4.7.

Births have risen in step — 254,300 babies were born last year, up 6.7 percent, the sharpest jump in 15 years.

"The desire for marriage never left," Prof. Kwak said. "What's disappeared is the old, impractical notion of love disconnected from reality. This is where people are putting that effort instead."

A program that matches people for dates based on their saju , Korean fortune-telling. The price is relatively high. SCREEN CAPTURE

Rules and order of Korean fortune-telling dating: Couples with a higher "compatibility score" have a higher chance of being matched. If both participants choose each other, the manager exchanges their contact numbers. CAPTURE

What else is out there — wine, fortune-telling, even a temple?

If the format is efficient, the branding is anything but simple. Koreans have taken to tacking the second syllable of sogaeting — "ting" — onto almost any activity to name dating-themed spinoffs.

There's "wine-ting" over shared glasses, "cooking-ting" where participants bond over a communal meal and "board game-ting," which doubles as an informal personality test.

None, however, has caught on quite like "saju-ting" — matchmaking by traditional Korean fortune-telling, based on one's exact hour, day, month and year of birth.

Far from mere superstition, it reads as another expression of the same instinct to minimize emotional risk in an uncertain market.

"Plenty of young people believe in saju and want someone genuinely compatible," Love Matching's Yang said. "So we read their charts in advance and match people whose fortunes align."

The Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism’s "Naneun Jeollo" program, which sends 20 unmarried men and women to a temple in search of a match, draws an overwhelming crowd every year.

This year's open call drew 4,225 applicants for those 20 spots — a competition ratio of 165.5 to 1 for men and 257 to 1 for women.

The demand is understandable; just last month, a couple that participated in the 2024 edition welcomed a baby boy.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]