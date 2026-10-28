Zico to be first Korean male solo artist to perform at Countdown Japan

Rapper Zico will perform at Countdown Japan, an annual year-end music festival, as one of 179 acts and as the first Korean male solo artist to take the event's stage.

Rapper Zico will perform at Countdown Japan 26/27 as the first Korean male solo artist to take the Japanese music festival’s stage, his agency KOZ Entertainment said on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to perform on Dec. 27, the second day of the festival, which will take place at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, on Dec. 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31.

Countdown Japan is an annual year-end music festival that began in 2003. This year’s edition will feature 179 acts.

Zico debuted in 2011 as the leader of boy band Block B. He produced most of the group’s songs, including “NalinA” (2012), “Nillili Mambo” (2012), “Very Good” (2013), “HER” (2014) and “Yesterday” (2017).

He has also built a successful solo career with songs such as “Tough Cookie” (2014), “Artist” (2017) and “Any Song” (2020).

Zico founded KOZ Entertainment, home to boy band BoyNextDoor, in 2018. HYBE acquired the label in November 2020.

The rapper has also been active in Japan. He held a sold-out solo concert in Tokyo in February.

Zico also recently headlined Netflix’s two-day fan festival on Saturday. The event celebrated the platform’s 10th anniversary since its launch in Korea and took place at Oil Tank Culture Park in Mapo District, western Seoul, over the weekend.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]