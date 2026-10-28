Zico to be first Korean male solo artist to perform at Countdown Japan

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B1A4’s Sandeul voted K-pop artist best suited for musical theater
B1A4’s Sandeul topped a Picnic fan poll for the K-pop artist whose voice is best suited to musical theater, ahead of Astro’s MJ and BTOB’s Lee Chang-sub.
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Eunha, SinB, Umji signal fresh start with new social media accounts
The former GFriend and Viviz members opened official accounts after joining Uncore, while their new group name remains undecided.
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K-pop agency head spent money in concert deal on real estate and then lied to cover it, prosecutors say
One Hundred Label CEO Cha Ga-won faces fraud charges over some 30 billion won ($23 million) in advance payments used to shore up a real estate company.
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Katseye to headline Lollapalooza India in January
The global girl group will take the stage in Mumbai on Jan. 24 next year at the festival's fifth edition.