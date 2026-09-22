ZeroBaseOne’s Sung Han-bin unveils schedule for first solo EP 'Dead Alive'

ZeroBaseOne’s Sung Han-bin will release his first solo EP, “Dead Alive,” on Oct. 12, following teasers for its B-side track and music video.

Boy band ZeroBaseOne’s Sung Han-bin released a schedule for his first solo EP, "Dead Alive," on Tuesday as he gears up for his solo debut on Oct. 12.

Under the newly released schedule, Sung will release a performance video for the EP’s B-side track "Killin’ Me" on Monday, followed by the tracklist the next day.

A teaser for the music video will be released on Oct. 9.

A scheduler for ZeroBaseOne's Sung Han-bin's first solo EP "Dead Alive" THE L1VE LABEL

The upcoming EP will mark Sung’s first solo release since debuting as a member of ZeroBaseOne in 2023. The album captures a journey of “self-transcendence,” in which one refuses to be held back by fear, breaks through personal limits and moves forward as a new version of oneself, according to his agency, The L1ve Label.

Preorders for Sung’s solo EP opened Tuesday.

Sung debuted as a member of project boy band ZeroBaseOne after finishing second on Mnet audition program “Boys Planet” (2023). ZeroBaseOne originally debuted as a nine-member act before restructuring as a five-member band in March this year after four members — Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin and Han Yu-jin — decided not to extend their group activities.

Sung currently hosts Mnet dance competition “Street World Fighter: Directors' War,” after hosting “World of Street Woman Fighter” last year.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]