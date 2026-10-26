ZeroBaseOne subunit EMP to release single 'OFF script' in November

Seok Matthew, right, and Park Gun-wook, members of EMP, a subunit of boy band ZeroBaseOne NEWS1

EMP, which comprises Seok Matthew and Park Gun-wook, will release its first digital single "OFF script" on Nov. 10. The subunit is also scheduled to release the single "RUN" in collaboration with Dynamic Duo on Nov. 4.

Boy band ZeroBaseOne’s subunit EMP is scheduled to release its first digital single “OFF script” on Nov. 10, according to its agency WakeOne Entertainment on Monday.

The subunit consists of members Seok Matthew and Park Gun-wook.

The single comes after the duo’s first self-produced mixtape, “EMP Mixtape Vol. 1: We the Extra,” released in September. The subunit is also scheduled to release the single “RUN” in collaboration with the hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo on Nov. 4.

EMP marks ZeroBaseOne’s first subunit since its 2023 debut.

“OFF script” will be released on online music streaming platforms at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10.

ZeroBaseOne, also known as ZB1, was formed through Mnet’s boy band audition program “Boys Planet” (2023). It debuted as a nine-member act before restructuring to a five-member band in March this year after four members — Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin and Han Yu-jin — decided not to continue group activities.

It is best known for songs such as “In Bloom” (2023), “Feel the POP” (2024) and “Sweat” (2024).





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]