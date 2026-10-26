ZeroBaseOne subunit EMP to release single 'OFF script' in November

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Enhypen to mark end of 'The Sin' album series with new single in November
Boy band Enhypen will release the single "The Sin: Parallel World," its third release of the year, on Nov. 20
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Twice's Nayeon to make a solo comeback on Nov. 20
Nayeon will release her new solo track “NA-sty” on Nov. 20, marking her first solo comeback in two and a half years.
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Southeast Asia's stars borrowed K-pop playbook. Will they now steal the show?
With the rise of Southeast Asian pop groups such as BINI, DICE and SB19, those in the K-pop music scene debate whether the shift means new competition or opportunities for shared growth and business partnerships — or both.
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Alpha Drive One’s Geonwoo sues WakeOne over contract status after post-controversy hiatus
The member seeks a court ruling after six months off activities following allegations of verbal abuse toward production staff.