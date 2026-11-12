ZeroBaseOne subunit EMP rediscovers new aspects of music with EP

Seok Matthew, right, and Park Gun-wook, members of EMP, a subunit of boy band ZeroBaseOne WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT

The duo of Seok Matthew and Park Gun-wook dropped its first album, “OFF script,” which the singers said encapsulates their free spirits.

Boy band ZeroBaseOne’s subunit EMP is trusting itself as it takes a leap of faith with its first EP, “OFF script.”

Released on Tuesday, the EP is filled with free-spirited music from duo Seok Matthew and Park Gun-wook, along with collaborations from veteran musicians such as hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo.

“We are so excited to finally share new music that we have put in a lot of thought and effort into,” Park said in a press release on Thursday. “We wanted to showcase our new musical journey and our free spirits as the EP is filled with the tracks that we have personally produced.”

“I was able to newly discover the freedom that comes with music as I tried diverse musical approaches and ideas for this project,” Seok said. “It widened my musical horizons and taught me a lot while I created new tracks.”

The EP features collaborative tracks such as “Run,” featuring Dynamic Duo and “Aftertaste” with singer-songwriter Junny.

“Getting to work with Dynamic Duo and Junny was meaningful," Park said. "I was initially not used to hearing other artists’ voices alongside mine in songs, but it ultimately gave me fresh inspiration to improve my musical colors [like the other artists].”

Boy band ZeroBaseOne's subunit EMP WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT

When asked about the most important aspect to keep in mind when listening to the new EP, Park said listeners should focus on “the lyrics and the free spirit of the tracks.”

As the first subunit of ZeroBaseOne, the duo discovered new sides of one another. For Park, it was Seok's persistence.

“I was especially amazed by how he fine-tuned the tiniest details of the tracks such as the way we pronounce certain words in the lyrics,” Park said. “I think that aspect of his helps improve the song’s perfection.”

The EP is a thank-you letter to the fans.

“I am truly grateful for Zerose,” Seok said, thanking the band's fandom. “We will keep up the great work as you are always cheering us from the sidelines. Love you!”

BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]