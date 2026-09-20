Young Posse to release digital single in October

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SeMA becomes first Korean art institution to win international award for accessibility program
Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA) became the first Korean art institution to receive the International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art’s Outstanding Museum Practice Award for its inclusive "Parallel Views" program.
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BTS vies for record-extending 5th Best Group win at VMAs
BTS is nominated for Best Group, Song of the Year and Best K-Pop at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.
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Bang Chan of Stray Kids donates 200 million won for rehabilitation care, Nepal flood relief
The Stray Kids leader donated 200 million won ($144,300) to rehabilitation care in Seoul and flood recovery efforts in Nepal.
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Byeon Woo-seok's agency warns against following actor
Varo Entertainment said it may pursue legal action over invasions of Byeon Woo-seok’s privacy, including visits to staff members’ homes.