Young Posse to release digital single in October

The five-member K-pop group will drop “Go Ahead” on Oct. 7, its first release after an August collaboration project.

Girl group Young Posse will release its digital single “Go Ahead” on Oct. 7, its agencies RBW and Beats Entertainment said Sunday.

The song will be the group's first release in two months after its collaboration project with illustrator Keykney, "Dreams Come True" was released on Aug. 18.

Young Posse debuted in October 2023 with the EP “Macaroni Cheese.” The five-member group consists of Sunhye, Yeonjung, Jiana, Doeun and Jieun. The group has released songs like “XXL” (2024), “Ate That” (2024), “Freestyle” (2025) and "we don't go to bed tonight."

The group performed at the K-Beat Festival Málaga in Spain on Saturday.

It will also hold a solo concert, “Hey Tokyo 2026,” at Shibuya Stream Hall in Tokyo on Tuesday.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]