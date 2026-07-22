Yoon Dan-bi's 'The World Before' to compete in Toronto film fest

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'Dracula' featuring Jennie maintains No. 5 on Billboard 100
The Blackpink star’s Tame Impala collaboration stayed at a career-best No. 5 on the Hot 100 as more K-pop acts placed across Billboard’s main charts.
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'Agent Kim Reactivated' tops Netflix non-English TV chart for third week
The action series drew 8.2 million views, while new period fantasy “The East Palace” debuted at No. 2.
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Who is Lee Byung-hun?
From his debut in 1991 to Hollywood blockbusters and Netflix hits, Lee Byung-hun has built one of Korea's most accomplished acting careers.
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Who is Koo Kyo-hwan?
From independent cinema to blockbuster films and hit streaming dramas, Koo Kyo-hwan has built a career defined by unconventional roles and critically acclaimed performances.