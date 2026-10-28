Yoo Yeon-seok, Seo Hyun-jin assemble for new MBC thriller 'The Perfect Lie' at Seoul press conference — in pictures

Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin reunite a decade after starring together in the hit medical drama "Dr. Romantic."

Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin pose for photographers during a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin, along with director Jo Young-min, attended a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Wednesday.

The psychological thriller, set to premiere on Oct. 30, follows a man and a woman who present opposing versions of the same memory, leading to a confrontation over what really happened.

Check out the highlights from the event below.

The 'The Perfect Lie' team poses for photographers

Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin pose together during a press conference for MBC's new psychological thriller "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin pose for photographers during a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin pose for photographers during a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin pose together during a press conference for MBC's new psychological thriller "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin pose for photographers during a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin, along with director Jo Young-min, pose for photographers during a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin, along with director Jo Young-min, pose for photographers during a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin pose together during a press conference for MBC's new psychological thriller "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ





The cast and director discuss the upcoming thriller during a Q&A session

A closer look at the cast





Actor Yoo Yeon-seok

Actor Seo Hyun-jin





BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]