Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin pose for photographers during a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28.DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Yoo Yeon-seok, Seo Hyun-jin assemble for new MBC thriller 'The Perfect Lie' at Seoul press conference — in pictures
Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin reunite a decade after starring together in the hit medical drama "Dr. Romantic."
Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin, along with director Jo Young-min, attended a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Wednesday.
The psychological thriller, set to premiere on Oct. 30, follows a man and a woman who present opposing versions of the same memory, leading to a confrontation over what really happened.
Check out the highlights from the event below.
The 'The Perfect Lie' team poses for photographers
The cast and director discuss the upcoming thriller during a Q&A session
A closer look at the cast
Actor Yoo Yeon-seok
Actor Seo Hyun-jin
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]