Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin pose for photographers during a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28.

Yoo Yeon-seok, Seo Hyun-jin assemble for new MBC thriller 'The Perfect Lie' at Seoul press conference — in pictures

Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin reunite a decade after starring together in the hit medical drama "Dr. Romantic."

DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ DIGITAL REPORTER
Published

Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin, along with director Jo Young-min, attended a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Wednesday.

 

The psychological thriller, set to premiere on Oct. 30, follows a man and a woman who present opposing versions of the same memory, leading to a confrontation over what really happened.

 

Check out the highlights from the event below.

 

The 'The Perfect Lie' team poses for photographers

Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin pose together during a press conference for MBC's new psychological thriller "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28.
Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin pose for photographers during a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28.
Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin pose for photographers during a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28.
Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin pose together during a press conference for MBC's new psychological thriller "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28.
Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin pose for photographers during a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28.
Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin, along with director Jo Young-min, pose for photographers during a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28.
Actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin, along with director Jo Young-min, pose for photographers during a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28.
Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin pose together during a press conference for MBC's new psychological thriller "The Perfect Lie" at MBC's Golden Mouse Hall in western Seoul on Oct. 28.


The cast and director discuss the upcoming thriller during a Q&A session

 

A closer look at the cast

Actor Yoo Yeon-seok

Actor Seo Hyun-jin


BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]

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