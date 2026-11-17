Yoasobi will perform at Goyang Stadium on April 17, 2027 — the final show of its "Super Planet" tour and the Japanese pop duo's third solo concert in Korea.

Japanese pop duo Yoasobi will play its first stadium concert in Korea next April as part of its “Super Planet” tour.

The duo will perform at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on April 17, 2027, concert organizer Livet said on Tuesday.

The show, part of the “Yoasobi 11-City Asia-Oceania Tour 2026-2027 ‘Super Planet,’” will mark the tour’s final stop and the duo’s third solo concert in Korea. The previous one took place in December 2024, when Yoasobi performed at Inspire Arena in Incheon.

Ticket presales, available only to those with a paid Yoasobi Global Membership on Weverse, will open at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30. General sales will open on Melon Ticket at 8 p.m. the same day.

The “Super Planet” tour kicked off in October in Japan. After playing at domes in five Japanese cities through the end of the year, the duo will head to Taipei, Taiwan; Hong Kong; Singapore; Melbourne, Australia; and Sydney, Australia, next year before closing the tour in Goyang that April.

Yoasobi, featuring vocalist Ikura and producer Ayase, is best known for “Idol” (2023), the opening song for the first season of the anime “Oshi no Ko” (2023–). The song topped the Billboard Japan Hot 100 for a record 21 consecutive weeks. The duo has since performed at global music festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]