Yim Si-wan selected as host for BIFF's closing ceremony

Actor Yim Si-wan poses for photos at the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 23, 2024, at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. CJ ENM

The actor-singer will emcee the Busan International Film Festival's closing ceremony on Oct. 15, while Kim Min-ha will host the opening on Oct. 6.

Actor-singer Yim Si-wan has been selected as the emcee for the closing ceremony of this year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), its organizers said Friday.

The closing ceremony will feature the presentation of the Busan awards for works that competed in BIFF's main competition section introduced last year, according to the organizers.

Yim, who first debuted as a member of K-pop boy group Ze:a, made his debut as an actor in the KBS historical romance TV drama “The Moon Embracing the Sun” (2012). He has also appeared in the tvN workplace drama “Misaeng” (2014) and the second and third seasons of the global megahit Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021-25).

Meanwhile, actor Kim Min-ha, who appeared in Apple TV's historical saga “Pachinko” (2022-24) will host the opening ceremony.

The 31st edition of BIFF is slated to take place in the southeastern city of Busan from Oct. 6 to 15.





Yonhap