Yim Si-wan selected as host for BIFF's closing ceremony

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Enhypen's 'Destiny' VR concert opens in theaters worldwide Sept. 18
Enhypen’s second virtual concert opens Sept. 18 in 42 cities, aiming to set a record for the largest VR concert rollout.
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Riize marks 3rd anniversary with pledge to keep evolving
After drawing 420,000 fans on its first world tour, Riize vows to keep growing and aim for larger stages.
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41st Golden Disc Awards to be held for 2 days in Hanoi in January
Korea’s longest-running pop music awards show will hold its first Vietnam ceremony on an outdoor stage in Hanoi on Jan. 9 and 10.
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Blackpink’s Lisa drops 'SaWaDiKa' ahead of October EP 'Press Play'
Lisa dropped the hip-hop prerelease track ahead of her Oct. 23 EP "Press Play," Las Vegas residency and documentary premiere.