YG Entertainment launches global audition tour

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'Teach You a Lesson' star Pyo Ji-hoon injured in a traffic accident on Jeju Island
The actor, also known as P.O, was hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing a road on Jeju Island, though police said his injuries are not serious.
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ILLIT’s new single chosen as opening song for upcoming Japanese romance drama
ILLIT’s fresh pop-rock title track “I Got Your Back” will lead the new Japanese romance drama "The Rules of Vacation" as the group prepares to release its second Japanese single this weekend.
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Lim Kim to release second full-length album ‘Exit to Nowhere’ 13 years after debut
Singer Lim Kim releases the album on Wednesday — her first full-length album in the 13 years — tracing her growth through seven retro-leaning pop tracks.
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SLL’s ‘My ID Is Gangnam Beauty’ to get Spanish-language makeover for Mexico's Canal 5
The series, based on a webtoon by the same name, has secured a licensing deal with Mexican-U.S. media company TelevisaUnivision.