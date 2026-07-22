YG Entertainment launches global audition tour

The agency behind Blackpink and BabyMonster is accepting worldwide applicants born between 2008 and 2015 through December.

YG Entertainment is looking for its next generation of trainees with its "2026 YG Global Audition," open to applicants worldwide from July to December.

Anyone born between 2008 and 2015 may apply regardless of nationality or gender. Applicants can select one category from vocal, rap, dance, visual, acting or special talent.

The audition tour, YG Entertainment's first large-scale global search in two years, kicked off in Beijing on Sunday and continues in Chengdu on Saturday, Shanghai on Aug. 1 and Shenzhen on Aug. 9. In Japan, auditions will be held Aug. 9 in Tokyo and Sept. 20 in Osaka.

YG Entertainment will then head to the United States, Taiwan and Hong Kong in October, Thailand and Canada in November and Australia and New Zealand in December. Applications and detailed schedules are available on YG's official audition website.

The global audition follows the "2026 YG Special Audition: GO! DEBUT," held earlier this year in Korea in January and February.

YG Entertainment has launched major K-pop acts including BigBang, 2NE1, Blackpink, Winner, iKon, Treasure and BabyMonster.





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]