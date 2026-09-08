XngHan sets Japan debut with ‘High Beam’

Former Riize member XngHan will release his first Japanese single with four dancers under his XngHan & Xoul project on Sept. 30.

Singer XngHan, a former member of boy band Riize, is set to debut in Japan later this month, his agency SM Entertainment said Tuesday.

His first Japanese single “High Beam” will be released on Sept. 30, with a prerelease track “Who Knew?” to drop at midnight on Wednesday. The single will be presented under the name of XngHan & Xoul.

“Who Knew?” is a dance song featuring drum and guitar sounds. Jimmy from the Japanese boy band Psychic Fever from Exile Tribe joined the track for a rap verse.

XngHan & Xoul, the singer’s artist brand, works as a team in which XngHan is joined by different artists with different talents — such as dancers, stylists or designers — under the Xoul brand.

For the upcoming activity in Japan, four Japanese professional dancers will join.

XngHan & Xoul has released the debut single “Waste No Time” (2025) and EP “Glow.”

XngHan debuted as Seunghan, a member of Riize, in September 2023. He halted group activities after being embroiled in controversy when his personal videos and photos showing underage smoking during his trainee days were leaked online. He eventually left the group in October 2024. He began his solo career last year.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]