Xdinary Heroes cancels Summer Sonic 2026 shows after Gunil leaves band

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Former 'School Band' rookies set eyes on Tokyo and Vegas
Splayit, which was formed through Mnet’s band competition program “Steal Heart Club” (2025), has big dreams.
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NCT to collaborate with Seoul Fashion Week, marking its 10th anniversary
NCT will mark its 10th anniversary with an exhibition, runway show and charity bazaar at Seoul Fashion Week.
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Kim Chae-won tops Picnic’s first-half female star poll
The Le Sserafim leader earned 33,860 votes, followed by BabyMonster’s Chiquita and ifeye’s Kasia.
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NCT 127 to perform on 'America's Got Talent'
The K-pop band will appear as a special guest on NBC’s talent show days before releasing its seventh full-length album, “Blingy.”